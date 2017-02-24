Editors Choice Pictures

版本:
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Susanna Travis (left), from Grass Valley, California, embraces Timothy Powers, also from California, before evacuating the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A photo of President Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces inspects a building, damaged during battles with Ukrainian armed forces, in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces inspects a building, damaged during battles with Ukrainian armed forces, in Donetsk, Ukraine. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Gale force winds blow back the waves at Church Rock on Broad Haven Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A participant wearing a mask of a character from the movie Swiss Army Man falls as he tries to sleds down a slope during the Battle Sledge festival of crazy-style tubing to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Sokolniki park in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A participant wearing a mask of a character from the movie Swiss Army Man falls as he tries to sleds down a slope during the Battle Sledge festival of crazy-style tubing to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day, in Sokolniki park in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smeared with ashes is pictured as he sits at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company's 'no-overtime day' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A company employee prepares to leave the office after working hours on the company's 'no-overtime day' in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Actor Emma Watson poses for photographers at a media event for the film Beauty and the Beast in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Actor Emma Watson poses for photographers at a media event for the film Beauty and the Beast in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Staten Island Ferry's pass by each other during a foggy morning commute in New York's Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Staten Island Ferry's pass by each other during a foggy morning commute in New York's Harbor. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A pedestrian has her hair blown as she walks across a bridge during strong winds in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A member of the federal police forces puts up an Iraqi flag at a position during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A member of the federal police forces puts up an Iraqi flag at a position during a battle with Islamic State militants in south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Palestinian demonstrator throws a shoe on a poster depicting President Trump during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A Palestinian demonstrator throws a shoe on a poster depicting President Trump during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Police detain a man suspected of theft after a shooting where another suspect was injured, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Police detain a man suspected of theft after a shooting where another suspect was injured, in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci's Autumn/Winter 2017 women collection during Milan's Fashion Week. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Benedito, 66, smokes prawns as he checks it on a wood-fired oven in Corumbau village on the coast of Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Vice President Mike Pence is cheered as he arrives to speak at CPAC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League after defeating Everton. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the Barclays Premier League after defeating Everton. Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 24日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 23日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 21日
