Editors Choice Pictures
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential electiomore
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is embraced by his mother at the start of is sentencing hearing at a military courmore
Emergency services personnel are seen at the scene of a plane crash in Essendon in Melbourne, Australia. AAP/Jmore
Iraqi rapid response forces advancing towards south of Mosul are seen through a shattered glass window of a mimore
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits beside a fire after smearing his body with ashes at the premises of Pashupatimore
A soldier stands guard as voluteers collect remains of the walls and doors around the site of a blast at the cmore
A papier mache caricature depicting President Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Mondmore
A boy moves away as a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) helicopter lands in Rubkuai village, Unity Stamore
A still image from a CCTV footage appears to show (circled in red) a man purported to be Kim Jong Nam being acmore
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation during London Fashion Week in London, Britain. more
The Independence Monument is illuminated during commemorations of the third anniversary of the Ukrainian pro-Emore
Turkish soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate President Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed Julymore
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhumore
President Trump shakes hands with his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making tmore
The parents of Palestinian Abd Elfatah Ashareef watch a TV broadcast of the sentencing hearing of Israeli soldmore
Women wait in line during a UNICEF supported mobile health clinic in the village of Rubkuai, Unity State, Soutmore
Dhammakaya temple Buddhist monks scuffle with police after they defied police orders to leave the temple grounmore
Food is laid out on a table at a soup kitchen run by the Orthodox church in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konsmore
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launchmore
A woman wearing a U.S. flag hijab is pictured during an "I am Muslim Too" rally in Times Square, Manhattan. REmore
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform during Maslenitsa celebrations, more
A vigilante mob attacks a Nigerian migrant outside a church in Pretoria, South Africa. REUTERS/James Oatway
Aircrafts perform during a military show at the opening ceremony of the International Defence Exhibition and Cmore
Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. attempts a dunk over his teammates in the slam dunk contest during NBA more
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong in a photo released by the Royal Malaysia Police to Reuters. Doan was arrested in comore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.