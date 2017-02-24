版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 08:10 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reutemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A photo of President Donald Trump's late father Fred Trump sits behind him as he gives an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 30
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A model presents a creation from Moschino's Autumn/Winter 2017 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 30
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 30
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A NATO security ballon is seen in the sky as Afghan men rest on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 30
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against themore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Buildings burn after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 30
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 30
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A boy, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
7 / 30
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi army launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants near Ghozlani military complex, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 30
Transgender activists and supporters protest potential changes by the Trump administration in federal guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, near the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Transgender activists and supporters protest potential changes by the Trump administration in federal guidelinmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Transgender activists and supporters protest potential changes by the Trump administration in federal guidelines issued to public schools in defense of transgender student rights, near the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 30
The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
The dead body of a migrant is seen washed up on a beach in the western coastal city of Sabratha, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter themore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 30
Heat haze from a fire blurs one of more than one hundred firefighters battling a blaze, sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Heat haze from a fire blurs one of more than one hundred firefighters battling a blaze, sending a thick plume more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Heat haze from a fire blurs one of more than one hundred firefighters battling a blaze, sending a thick plume of smoke from a recycling plant in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 30
Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to its members, Mr Erbil is the first ''gentlemen's club'' in the region, and members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to promote the creations of local craftsmen. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril

Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
Members of "Mr Erbil", a group consisting of young fashionable Kurdish men, pose in Erbil, Iraq. According to its members, Mr Erbil is the first ''gentlemen's club'' in the region, and members regularly gather for photoshoots wearing outfits to promote the creations of local craftsmen. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Close
13 / 30
Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Katy Perry arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 30
Stage craft artist Rick Roberts gives Oscar statues a fresh coat of gold paint as preparations begin for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Stage craft artist Rick Roberts gives Oscar statues a fresh coat of gold paint as preparations begin for the 8more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Stage craft artist Rick Roberts gives Oscar statues a fresh coat of gold paint as preparations begin for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 30
The word disagree is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

The word disagree is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bilmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
The word disagree is seen on the hand of Julia Grabowski during a town hall meeting for Republican Senator Bill Cassidy in Metairie, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
16 / 30
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A structure burns after being set alight by protesters preparing to evacuate the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
17 / 30
Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as The Blind Sheik who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York, watch his funeral outside the Grand Mosque at El Gamalia village in Mansoura city northo of in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as The Blind Sheik who was convicted of conspiracy inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Neighbours of Omar Abdel-Rahman, the Muslim cleric known as The Blind Sheik who was convicted of conspiracy in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York, watch his funeral outside the Grand Mosque at El Gamalia village in Mansoura city northo of in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 30
Buddhist monks stand in front of soldiers between a wire barricade at Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Buddhist monks stand in front of soldiers between a wire barricade at Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani provimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Buddhist monks stand in front of soldiers between a wire barricade at Dhammakaya temple, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
19 / 30
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Iraqi security forces drive past a destroyed Mosul's airport building after driving out Islamic State's militants south west Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
20 / 30
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays pool during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project in Pontypool, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays pool during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays pool during her visit to MIST, a child and adolescent mental health project in Pontypool, Wales, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Edwards/Pool
Close
21 / 30
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Little Mix perform at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 30
Zahra Lari of UAE skates in the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zahra Lari of UAE skates in the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
Zahra Lari of UAE skates in the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
23 / 30
People watch airplanes land during unseasonably warm weather at Reagan National Airport in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch airplanes land during unseasonably warm weather at Reagan National Airport in Washington. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
People watch airplanes land during unseasonably warm weather at Reagan National Airport in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 30
Visitors wear headsets as they experience a virtual reality tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia ago, at a visitors center near some of the world's most sacred sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Visitors wear headsets as they experience a virtual reality tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 星期三
Visitors wear headsets as they experience a virtual reality tour depicting Jerusalem as it was two millennia ago, at a visitors center near some of the world's most sacred sites holy to Jews, Muslims and Christians, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
25 / 30
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A car is see partially submerged in water after Coyote Creek burst its banks and flooded nearby neighborhoods and prompted evacuation of more than 14,000 residents in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 30
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly electmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
A woman leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the fourth phase of the state assembly election in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
27 / 30
An artist's depiction shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, on one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered according to NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech

An artist's depiction shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, on one of seven newly discovered planets in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 星期四
An artist's depiction shows the possible surface of TRAPPIST-1f, on one of seven newly discovered planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system that scientists using the Spitzer Space Telescope and ground based telescopes have discovered according to NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech
Close
28 / 30
A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
A man sits on a lawn chair as National Guard vehicles enter the camp in an attempt to clear the Oceti Sakowin camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
29 / 30
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 23, 2017.?? REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 23, 2017.?? REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 23日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 2月 18日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 17日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐