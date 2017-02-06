Editors Choice Pictures
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlantamore
An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghamore
President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Pmore
Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to Newmore
Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most actmore
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta more
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta more
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins more
Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former more
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore
Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskimore
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdalmore
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Wintermore
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in whmore
Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supportmore
A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jammore
Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammmore
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where pmore
An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lamore
People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian promore
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanmore
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.