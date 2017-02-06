版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 6日 星期一 20:21 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlantamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 24
An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
An internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
2 / 24
President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
President Trump and first lady Melania watch the Super Bowl accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at Trump International Golf club in West Palm Beach. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to New York a week ago, kisses his relatives goodbye at his home in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, before going to the airport to fly, on Turkish Airlines, to Nashville, Tennessee, his new home. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to Newmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Fuad Sharef, an Iraqi with an immigration visa who was prevented with his family from boarding a flight to New York a week ago, kisses his relatives goodbye at his home in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish region in northern Iraq, before going to the airport to fly, on Turkish Airlines, to Nashville, Tennessee, his new home. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 24
Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 24
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most actmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
6 / 24
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
New England Patriots' James White scores a touchdown during overtime to win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
7 / 24
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 24
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is brought down by Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 24
Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Former President George H.W. Bush participates in the coin toss ahead of the start of Super Bowl LI as former first lady Barbara Bush looks on in Houston. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 24
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lyon, France. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
11 / 24
Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Rescue workers and members of the red cross carry a body after a crash between a bus and a truck on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 24
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Livepic

Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdalmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Cameroon celebrate with the trophy after beating Egypt to win the African Cup of Nations. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh Livepic
Close
13 / 24
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Wintermore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A member of Team Chez Victor falls in the water while competing during the Ice Canoe race at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Close
14 / 24
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in whmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 24
Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Cabins are seen inside "Book And Bed", a bookshop-themed capsule hotel, in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
16 / 24
Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supporters protesting President Trump's agenda outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supportmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Jay W. Walker of New York City stands between barricades during a gathering of the LGBTQ community and supporters protesting President Trump's agenda outside the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 24
A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in downtown Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
A woman dressed in a fifties-style outfit, gestures as she sits in an old car during the 23rd Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in downtown Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 24
Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
Rohingya refugees looks on at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 24
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where pmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
A woman reacts after performing Otonamaki, which translates as "adult wrapping", a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness, at a session in Asaka, Saitama prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
20 / 24
An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lanka's 69th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
An Air Force soldier marches with an eagle on his shoulder, the symbol of Sri Lanka's Air Force, during Sri Lanka's 69th Independence day celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
21 / 24
People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian promore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 4日 星期六
People perform with a long dragon lantern as they celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Longyan, Fujian province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 24
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 24
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 2月 5日 星期日
An Afghan girl carries empty water containers during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 2月 4日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 3日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 3日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 2日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐