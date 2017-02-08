Editors Choice Pictures
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look omore
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots vmore
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the Whimore
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State milimore
President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White Houmore
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohemore
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunarmore
Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forcmore
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Cemore
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with policemore
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commandersmore
Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by hmore
A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli smore
Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gamore
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel banmore
A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERSmore
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they smore
An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Somore
Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president more
A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrmore
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, inmore
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rmore
President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTmore
Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masmore
Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump amore
A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hmore
下一个
Our top photos from the past week.
