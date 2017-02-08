版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 8日 星期三 09:26 BJT

Editors Choice Pictures

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look omore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
A supporter of President Donald Trump (R) argues with a protester as New York City high school students look on during a protest against Trump's immigration policies in lower Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 32
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots vmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski drinks a beer thrown to him from the crowd during the Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 32
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the Whimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
Betsy DeVos waits to be sworn-in as Education Secretary at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 32
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State milimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
A security personnel rearranges items at the old Markourkas Church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, after Islamic State militants were driven out by the government army. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 32
President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White Houmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 32
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
A model waits backstage during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
6 / 32
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
A woman plays with her daughter in an anemones field near Kibbutz Alumim in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 32
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 2月 8日 星期三
General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Efrat, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 32
Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunarmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Men carrying a shrine jump over a bonfire, which means a wish for good luck during a traditional Chinese lunar new year celebration in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 32
Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forcmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Residents of Bir Said village sit inside a home, after their return to the village when Syrian Democratic Forces took control of the area from Islamic State militants in northern Raqqa province, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 32
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Cemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
President Trump is welcomed as he speaks to commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 32
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
12 / 32
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with policemore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
An Afghan migrant shouts at a police officer as refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, argue with police as they block the entrance of the refugee camp at the disused Hellenikon airport, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
13 / 32
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts during a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 32
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commandersmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to deliver a speech in a meeting with military commanders in Tehran, Iran. Leader.ir/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 32
Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by hmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Alma Kashkooli, (12), from Iran who has a severe medical condition sits in a stroller as she is comforted by her mother Fahimeh Kashkooli who is living in the United States on a student Visa while studying at Fordham University Law School in New York, outside Terminal 1 as Alma arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after traveling from Istanbul Turkey. Alma is in the United States to have eye saving surgery according to lawyers for the family. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 32
A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
A member of the Ben Shushan family carries objects out of his home as they expect an eviction in the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 32
Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gamore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Rami, a white rhinoceros male calf, born about a week ago, stands next to his mother, Rihanna, at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 32
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel banmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.S. because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 32
A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
A Palestinian man inspects the scene of what police said was an Israeli air strike, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 32
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they stand in front of reporters before their meeting in her office on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they smore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein asks Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch to come a little closer as they stand in front of reporters before their meeting in her office on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 32
An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Somore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
An Afghan woman walks along a street covered with snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 32
Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president will propose my name for the vacancy at the Brazilian Supreme Court...." during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president more

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes writes a message that reads "Today at about 7 p.m the president will propose my name for the vacancy at the Brazilian Supreme Court...." during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
23 / 32
A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, during a protest of refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, at the premises of the refugee camp at the old Hellenikon airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A girl stands on a disused airstair with a photo of the Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, during a protest of refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, at the premises of the refugee camp at the old Hellenikon airport in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 32
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Passers-by watch high waves hitting the waterfront at sunset in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
25 / 32
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, inmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
26 / 32
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A man inspects the site of a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern province of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Close
27 / 32
President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
President Trump waves as he arrive on board of Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 32
Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
Iraqi people walk near bodies of Islamic State militants killed in clashes in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
29 / 32
The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masts of 90 meters, a huge swimming pool and eight storeys 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. The yacht, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, was build in Kiel, Germany and is now passing through Denmark on its way to Kristiansand in Norway. SCANPIX DENMARK/ Keld Navntoft via REUTERS

The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
The 142.81 metre sail-assisted motor yacht 'Sailing Yacht A' passes Elsinore, North Sealand, Denmark. With masts of 90 meters, a huge swimming pool and eight storeys 'Sailing Yacht A' is the world's largest sailing ship. The yacht, owned by Russian tycoon Andrey Melnichenko, was build in Kiel, Germany and is now passing through Denmark on its way to Kristiansand in Norway. SCANPIX DENMARK/ Keld Navntoft via REUTERS
Close
30 / 32
Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS

Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump amore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 星期二
Australian Senator Nick Xenophon stands on a novelty doormat bearing the face of U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 32
A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 6日 星期一
A Palestinian security officer runs as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

下一个

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 6日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 2月 4日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 3日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 2月 3日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐