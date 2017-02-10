Editors Choice Pictures
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protestors are sprayed with water by Israeli police as they block a street during a demomore
A person walks through Fort Greene Park during winter storm Niko in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. REUmore
A Donald Trump for President campaign sticker is shown attached to a U.S. Customs sign hanging on the border fmore
Security officials remove members of the Economic Freedom Fighters during President Jacob Zuma's State of the more
Ukrainian servicemen rest at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, Ukramore
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot policemen during a protest against the Rio de Janeiro state govemore
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position on the front line near the government-held town of Avdiyivka, more
An internally displaced girl plays in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians ride on a Somali police car as they celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed inmore
Abdel Salah, the owner of Sam's Food and Liquor Store surveys damage after a series of tornados tore through imore
Israeli soldiers from the Nahal Infantry Brigade, one wearing a mock Hezbollah flag headband, take part in an more
President Trump as Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich shakes hands with members of the White Housmore
Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China. Picture taken tmore
Police vehicles idle on the outskirts of the opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannomore
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum cries after arriving at O'Hare more
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafahmore
Rescuers save a girl who falls into a motor-driven well and is trapped for hours in Linying county, Henan provmore
Children fly kites in a neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A glassmaker forms molten glass next to a furnace at Cespedes factory in Olocuilta, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose more
A woman attends Janadriyah Cultural Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nassemore
A resident throws a bucket of water at burning shanties at a community of informal settlers engulfed by a firemore
Relatives look at the body of Palestinian Mohammed al-Aqraa, who was killed in a tunnel explosion near the Egymore
Wife and sons of police agent Mario Marcelo de Albuquerque react during his burial after he was killed in a shmore
A woman rests with her child while working as a day labourer in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Afghan boys slide down a snow-covered slope in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A worker inspects a sinkhole that appeared after heavy rain outside a property located near Australian Prime Mmore
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer cmore
Cast members Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon pose at the premiemore
A hotel room at Jacks Motel on Chef Menteur New Orleans East is shown after the roof was torn off in the aftermore
New U.S. citizens wave U.S. flags during a citizenship ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library inmore
A Rohingya child sleeps on mother's lap inside their house, at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazarmore
A combination photo shows (Upper) people walking next to the art instalation "Monument" by Syrian artist Manafmore
President Trump sits during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Intel Brian Krzanich in the Oval Office more
People go out in the streets with their belongings after a fire engulfed shanties at a community of informal smore
