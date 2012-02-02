Editor's choice
An anti-government protester sets up a burning barricade in Senegal's capital Dakar, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriela Barnuaevo
Member of Parliament Morteza Aghatehrani adjusts his turban while walking in the Iranian Parliament in Tehran February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Migrant workers from Tajikistan bathe in the Yauza river outside Moscow, July 6 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Soccer fans flee from a fire at Port Said Stadium in Egypt, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is being gored by a bull as others run during the annual Candlemas celebrations in Tlacotalpan, Mexico, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Oscar Martinez
A demonstrator sits as another sleeps during a sit in to demand the army to hand power to civilians, in front of the state television building in Cairo, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Policemen patrol the entrance to a school turned into a polling station in Wukan village in Lufeng, Guangdong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An election campaign tent for candidate Mohammed al-Juwiehel is seen burning in Kuwait City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Iranian soldiers sing national anthems during the anniversary ceremony of Iran's Islamic Revolution at the Khomeini shrine in the Behesht Zahra cemetery, south of Tehran, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A dancer performs on a watery stage suspended above the audience during the Fuerza Bruta (Brute Force) dress rehearsal in Tel Aviv February 1, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Bolton Wanderers' David Ngog (L) challenged by Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen during their English Premier League match at the Reebok Stadium in Bolton, northern England, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ron Paul hugs his wife Carol after presenting her with a bouquet of flowers for their 55th wedding anniversary today after a campaign event in Las Vegas, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at the Supreme Court in London, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
India's MS Dhoni loses control of his bat during a T20 cricket match against Australia in Sydney, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Lawyers tape their mouths and turn their backs on a government speaker at a solemn ceremony to mark the start of Italy's judicial year in Naples, January 28, 2012. REUTERS/AGN foto
A copy of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" painting is displayed at Madrid's El Prado Museum, February 1, 2012. The painting was completed by one of Da Vinci's pupils at the same time as the original and in the same workshop, according to a statement by El Prado Museum. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Coast Guard personnel on a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) look at damaged oil booms near the cruise liner Costa Concordia off the west coast of Italy at Giglio island, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Riot police push former Borei Keila complex residents into a police vehicle during their protest in front of City Hall, in the capital Phnom Penh, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Members of the European Parliament wait for the start a plenary session of the EU Parliament following an EU head of states summit in Brussels, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A homeless woman sits in an abandoned factory which serves as a shelter for homeless people in Prague's Vysocany district, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco play baby foot during the inauguration of the Princess Charlene child welfare shelter in Monaco, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man looks through a tram window, covered with hoarfrost, in Lviv, Ukraine, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
Visitors walk over a model of the Bosphorus bridge with the model of Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque in the foregorund at the snow-covered Miniaturk in Istanbul, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Security personnel try to retain order as candidates flock to register for the entrance examination through a gate at an art academy in Jinan, Shandong province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
