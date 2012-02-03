Editor's choice
Blood is seen on a chair one day after supporters clashed at the Port Said stadium in Egypt, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany
A homeless man has his lunch at a sports hall in Istanbul, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Life rafts carrying survivors float on rough waters after MV Rabaul Queen ferry (R) sank off Papua New Guinea, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Papua New Guinea Post Courier
General view of the city of the western town of Freudenberg, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
An illustration picture shows a woman looking at the Facebook website on a computer in Munich, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man reacts after the arrival of people wounded in clashes in Port Said stadium, at Ramses metro station in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies before the House Budget committee hearing on the state of the Economy on Capitol Hill, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A woman walks with her baby past the Costa Concordia cruise ship that ran aground off the west coast of Italy, at Giglio island, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Riot police detain a student during a protest against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Michael Forslund of Sweden takes off from a jump during his qualifying run at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup at Blue Mountain in Collingwood, Ontario, February 2, 2012. Forslund was 10th in qualifying. REUTERS/Geoff Robins
A man rides a bicycle during snowfall in downtown Bologna, central Italy, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man sits on a bench while holding a dressed-up doll representing baby Jesus, during a celebration 40 days after the birth of Jesus in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters rides a truck as protesters march to demand trial for Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A model falls as she presents a creation from designer Miguel Palacio's Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Devotees of the Afro-Brazilian goddess of the sea Lemanja pay tribute on Lemanja's Day at Ramirez beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
An anti-government protester throws aside a tear gas canister during clashes with police after the funeral of Abdul Ali Abdullah in Ma'ameer, Bahrain, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A woman walks on a street during heavy snowfall in Sofia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Villagers perform a dragon dance to pray for good luck and celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Relatives of victims killed in Port Said stadium cry as they wait to receive the bodies at a morgue in Cairo, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Leo Moura of Brazil's Flamengo (front) celebrates with teammate Ronaldinho after scoring against Bolivia's Real Potosi during their Copa Libertadores soccer match in Rio de Janeiro, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Romany child stands in front of the family's makeshift home, which is an old, discarded factory, in Skopje, Macedonia, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A zoo official prepares to tie the mouth of Oni, an African lion, after it was successfully anesthetized at Taman Satwa Jurug in Solo, Indonesia's central Java province, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Andry Prasetyo
Models hold hands backstage during the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in the Andalusian capital of Seville, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
