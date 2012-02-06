Editor's choice
Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt February 4, 2012. Hernandez won the fight after 12 rounds by a 3-0 judge decision. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Members of a local winter swiming club warm up on the bank of the Yenisei River before going for a swim in an air temperature around minus 25 degree Celsius (minus 13 Fahrenheit) in the town of Divnogorsk, some 38 km (24 miles) south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A firefighter climbs down a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Anti-government protesters attend weekly Friday prayers during a rally calling for participation in the upcoming presidential election in Sanaa, Yemen, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Al Sayaghi
A group of children sit near a crime scene where three masons were gunned down at Pablo Gonzalez neighborhood in Monterrey, February 3, 2012. The men were shot dead by an unknown hitmen, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) take part in an examination at an open ground in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, India, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Followers of Yemen's Shi'ite sect stand on a hill following a ceremony to mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad in Dhahian of the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada, Yemen, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walks with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boiko Borisov (R) and members of his cabinet before a news conference after their meeting in Sofia February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man walks in a neighborhood destroyed during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada, Yemen, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Protest stickers are attached to the fence at the construction site of the controversial transport development project "Stuttgart 21" in Stuttgart February 5, 2012. The Stuttgart 21 project involves rebuilding the city's historical main station to make way for the Stuttgart 21 underground railway station. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Children run as fireworks explode during a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mitt Romney acknowledges supporters as he enters his Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police chase anti-government protesters during clashes in Jidhafs, a suburb of Manama, Bahrain, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
U.S. National Park Service police take a protester into custody as they clear out the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Blackburn Rovers' Gael Givet (L) tackles Arsenal's Robin Van Persie during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. Givet was sent off for the tackle. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A voter arrives at a Republican caucus site at a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Children play in a inflatable pool on a street during summer in the Southern hemisphere at Lima's downtown February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. Picture taken February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile
Kite surfers take advantage of the frozen Puck Bay in Chalupy, Hel Peninsula, Poland, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Blood trickles from the forehead of a demonstrator after a clash with riot police in front of the Syrian embassy in London February 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Protester Emily Margaret retrieves her boots from her tent as U.S. National Park Service police cordon-off the Occupy DC encampment in McPherson Square in Washington, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks with balloons bearing the communist party logo during a demonstration for fair elections in St.Petersburg February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A wounded protester is carried during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Wounded protesters are evacuated on motorbikes during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A part of an advertising billboard announcing discounts in euros is seen over a ruined old factory on the outskirts of Lisbon February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks during a news conference after her meeting with U.N. Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana at her home in Yangon February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
An audience member looks out a window while waiting for Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Activists from the animal rights group AnimaNaturalis lie covered in red paint mimicking blood, in protest against bullfighting in Mexico City February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Arsenal's Thierry Henry sticks out his tongue during their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates Stadium in London February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
New York Giants middle linebacker Chase Blackburn (L) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during the third quarter in the Super Bowl XLVI game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro talk after the ALBA (Boliviarian Alternative for the Americas) summit in Caracas February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Singer Madonna performs during the halftime show with a wire walker at the NFL Super Bowl XLVI game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez (L) heads the ball to score a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Plastic bottles with the bottoms cut are placed over flower bulbs to protect them from the frost near the sea shore in the Black Sea harbour of Constanta, 250 km (155 miles) east of Bucharest February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Sabine Lisicki of Germany prepares to serve against Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their first group tennis match of the FedCup in Stuttgart February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski
Fulham's Mark Schwarzer reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Girls look out from the door of their house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada February 3, 2012. Saada has been the scene of several waves of battles between the national army and Shi'ite rebels in recent years. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Onlookers and rescue workers gather around the derailed coaches of a passenger train in Bangapara village near the northeastern city of Guwahati, India, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
People dressed as clowns attend Sunday mass and the 66th annual clown service at Holy Trinity Church, Dalston in east London February 5. 2012 . The church holds an annual February clown service in memory of Britain's best loved clown, Joseph Grimaldi, who lived from 1778-1837. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A couple dressed in fifties-style clothes dance during the 18th Rockin' Race Jamboree International Festival in Torremolinos, near Malaga, southern Spain February 5, 2012. About 2,300 people attended the four-day festival, which is a music party for rock 'n' roll music lovers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Occupy Oakland protester wears a Guy Fawkes mask before an anti-police march against the Oakland Police Department in Oakland, California February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
An Afghan boy sells cigarettes on a snow covered street in front of the war torn Darul Aman Palace in Kabul February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Students display their paintings during an attempt to enter the Limca Book of Records, at a school in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 4, 2012. More than 4700 students on Saturday took part in the one hour long event, school authorities said. REUTERS/Babu
The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano (ITALY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by the deaths of 74 people in soccer violence staged protests in central Cairo as the army-led government came under fire for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow...more
Protesters try to scale an apartment building to put out a fire that began when a tear gas canister was thrown into the building during clashes between police and protesters near the Interior Ministry in Cairo February 3, 2012. Egyptians incensed by the deaths of 74 people in soccer violence staged protests in central Cairo as the army-led government came under fire for failing to prevent the deadliest incident since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih (EGYPT - Tags: DISASTER SPORT SOCCER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends a tree planting ceremony in the Diamond Jubilee Wood on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England February 3, 2012. The Queen marks her 60th year on the throne in 2012. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/pool (BRITAIN - Tags: ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
