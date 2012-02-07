版本:
<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery holds a puppy as he prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery holds a puppy as he prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Worshippers throw firecrackers at a shirtless man acting as Master Handan during the Handan ritual as part of the Chinese Lantern Festival celebrations or "Yuan Hsiao Jie" in Taitung, eastern Taiwan, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Worshippers throw firecrackers at a shirtless man acting as Master Handan during the Handan ritual as part of the Chinese Lantern Festival celebrations or "Yuan Hsiao Jie" in Taitung, eastern Taiwan, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk </p>

A machine works on the production of tapestry fabric, displaying the images of Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, at the Uzor weaving plant in the town of Vyritsa, north of St. Petersburg, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A man looks for coins thrown by devotees in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 6, 2012. People earning a living out of searching for coins washed ashore that were thrown into the sea as religious offerings, can make as much as 300 to 400 Rupees ($6 to $8) everyday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man looks for coins thrown by devotees in the Arabian Sea, in Mumbai February 6, 2012. People earning a living out of searching for coins washed ashore that were thrown into the sea as religious offerings, can make as much as 300 to 400 Rupees ($6 to $8) everyday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A slum dweller retrieves her belongings after a slum was demolished by the police in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A slum dweller retrieves her belongings after a slum was demolished by the police in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Protesters react from tear gas during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem </p>

Protesters react from tear gas during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

<p>Muslim boys get free haircuts during the Muslim holiday in celebration of Maulidin Nabi or the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Taguig city, south of Manila, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco </p>

Muslim boys get free haircuts during the Muslim holiday in celebration of Maulidin Nabi or the birth of Prophet Muhammad in Taguig city, south of Manila, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

<p>A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich </p>

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

<p>A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A damaged armoured military vehicle is seen after clashes between President Bashar al-Assad forces and Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Cairo square near Khaldiyeh area in Homs, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A man smokes as he waits for a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A man smokes as he waits for a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival on the last day of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Zhengding County, Hebei province, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Surianto (L), a homeless boy, plays with his friends inside a commuter train in Jakarta, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Surianto (L), a homeless boy, plays with his friends inside a commuter train in Jakarta, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Men cool off in the tub of a sauna that floats in the frozen river Spree on a cold winter night in Berlin, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter </p>

Men cool off in the tub of a sauna that floats in the frozen river Spree on a cold winter night in Berlin, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Workers and students run after they feel the magnitude 6.7 earthquake along a main street of Honkera, Cebu city, central Philippines, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Workers and students run after they feel the magnitude 6.7 earthquake along a main street of Honkera, Cebu city, central Philippines, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A protester reads the Koran during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany </p>

A protester reads the Koran during clashes with security forces near the Interior Ministry in Cairo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

<p>Women exercise during therapy at the clinic of Comprehensive Care Services to Dependents of Crack in the Sao Caetano neighborhood of Sao Paulo, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Women exercise during therapy at the clinic of Comprehensive Care Services to Dependents of Crack in the Sao Caetano neighborhood of Sao Paulo, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik (R), who killed 77 people, arrives at a court hearing in Oslo, February 6, 2012. Breivik admitted to detonating a bomb at a government building in Oslo that killed eight people and gunning down 69 more at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths in July. The court will decide if Breivik will be remanded in custody. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway </p>

Norwegian Anders Behring Breivik (R), who killed 77 people, arrives at a court hearing in Oslo, February 6, 2012. Breivik admitted to detonating a bomb at a government building in Oslo that killed eight people and gunning down 69 more at an island summer camp for Labour Party youths in July. The court will decide if Breivik will be remanded in custody. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/Scanpix Norway

<p>The heat impressions of people waiting for a bus are left in a cold morning frost on the glass of a transit shelter in Vancouver, British Columbia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

The heat impressions of people waiting for a bus are left in a cold morning frost on the glass of a transit shelter in Vancouver, British Columbia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Txera Alonso (L) and Juan Carlos Bezarra, volunteers from the pressure group Berri-Otxoak walk towards the town hall during a "Via Crucis" (Way Of The Cross) protest against unemployment, social services cuts and reduction in housing benefit, in the Spanish Basque town of Barakaldo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Txera Alonso (L) and Juan Carlos Bezarra, volunteers from the pressure group Berri-Otxoak walk towards the town hall during a "Via Crucis" (Way Of The Cross) protest against unemployment, social services cuts and reduction in housing benefit, in the Spanish Basque town of Barakaldo, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

<p>The crew stand at attention on board the "Relampago" (Lightning) P-43 vessel of Maritime Action after the act of its surrender to the Spanish Navy by Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (not pictured) at the naval airbase in Rota, southern Spain, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

The crew stand at attention on board the "Relampago" (Lightning) P-43 vessel of Maritime Action after the act of its surrender to the Spanish Navy by Spain's Defence Minister Pedro Morenes (not pictured) at the naval airbase in Rota, southern Spain, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>A flood warning sign starts to disappear below floodwaters near Charleville, Australia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Queensland Police Service</p>

A flood warning sign starts to disappear below floodwaters near Charleville, Australia, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Queensland Police Service

<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie James Reimer is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Edmonton Oilers before their NHL hockey game in Toronto, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

<p>Rescue workers and residents retrieve an injured young boy from the rubble of a three-story factory which was levelled by a gas explosion in Lahore, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Rescue workers and residents retrieve an injured young boy from the rubble of a three-story factory which was levelled by a gas explosion in Lahore, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A worker prepares masks in the likeness of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at a factory assembly line in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A worker prepares masks in the likeness of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at a factory assembly line in Sao Goncalo, near Rio de Janeiro, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Strong winds blow dust over buildings located on the outskirts of Beijing, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

