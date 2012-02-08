Editor's choice
A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Devotees offer prayers by taking a dip on the final day of the month-long Swasthani festival in the Hanumante River at Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants walk in the camping area of the Campus Party event in Sao Paulo, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci
Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Residents gather as a whale shark is pulled from the water by cranes after it was found dead at Karachi's fish harbor, Pakistan, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A riot policeman removes a torn German flag thrown by anti-austerity protesters during scuffles in front of the parliament in Athens February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A student from the Yermolov Cadet School takes part in a training exercise in temperatures around minus 20 degrees Celcius (minus 4 Fahrenheit) in a forest near the south Russian city of Stavropol, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Villagers perform the annual "dragon march" to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Gutian township, Fujian province February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Local maintenance workers operate over a destroyed bridge over the Nalon river in Trubia, northern Spain, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery works on a heated horseshoe at a new built equestrian training facility and accommodation centre in Woolwich Garrison, London February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man takes a picture of Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, as she is carried by a supporter of local political party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as she campaigns for the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai December 7, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A U.S. Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full Moon and the U.S. Capitol in this NASA photo taken from Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls
Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of major opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) party, delivers her speech to supporters from her vehicle on her way to Myaungmya township from Pathein February 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Soe Zeya Tun
A Malaysian Hindu devotee walks with his back pierced with hooks attached to ropes during the Thaipusam festival in Georgetown, Malaysia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney hands Madison Busch, 1, to her mother after a campaign event at an RV dealer in Loveland, Colorado February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Rachmistrivka congregation attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, The Jewish Arbor day, in Jerusalem, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
State police officers sit at the door of a helicopter in Guadalajara before heading to Guachinango, Mexico, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the Brazilian flag colours green and yellow to promote the World Youth Day on July 23-28, 2013, in Rio de Janeiro February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A devotee offers prayer at Bhaktapur during the Swasthani festival near Kathmandu February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture under an army helicopter, which has arrived in a show of support to their colleagues who are occupying the Legislative Assembly in protest, in Salvador da Bahia February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
People celebrate with confetti following the New York Giants ticker tape Super Bowl victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A man rides a motorbike with a toilet strapped on the back of the seat along a street in the southern Chinese city of Yantai, Shandong Province February 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Professional skateboarder Jordan Hoffart of Canada pops an ollie air as he skates at dusk in Encinitas, California July 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 48 hours.
精选图集
