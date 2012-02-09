Editor's choice
Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man looks at a body in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A Hindu holy man casts his vote as a polling officer watches at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man looks at the rubbles of a three-storey factory building, which collapsed on Monday in Lahore February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man carries a disabled person as they leave after casting their vote at a polling station in Ayodhya during the state assembly election, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An usher holds back the curtain as members of an honour guard march to their places for an official welcoming ceremony for Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and China's Premier Wen Jiabao in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing February 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Substitution players of Bayern Munich with Dutch striker Arjen Robben (3rd L) smile as they try to protect themselves from the cold prior to their German Cup (DFB-Pokal) quarter-final soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Stuttgart, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A policeman stands in front of a damaged building which was hit by a bomb attack last night, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Japanese college students watch a cheerleader at a rally wishing for success in their job search in Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Turkey's ruling AK Party (AKP) lawmaker Muhittin Aksak (R) and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Mahmut Tanal (L) scuffle during a debate at the parliament in Ankara late February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers clean windows next to a Nissan Motor Co. vehicle, displayed outside the company's showroom in Yokohama, south of Tokyo February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Visitors walk through an illuminated 'ice palace' in Schwarzsee, west of Bern, Switzerland, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Wounded men are seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this handout received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli (L) and Barcelona's Eric Abidal jump for the ball during their Spanish King's Cup semi-final second leg soccer match at the Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
First lady Michelle Obama participates in a tug of war with Jimmy Fallon in the Blue Room of the White House February 7, 2012 during a "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" taping for the second anniversary of the White House "Let's Move!" initiative. REUTERS/Chuck Kennedy-White House
A Tibetan woman offers prayers in front of the Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A woman holds a flower on a giant banner displaying pictures of people gone missing during Spain's 1936-39 civil war, during a demonstration supporting Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon held in front of the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A religious activist looks on while attending the 25th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Army soldiers stand near a white dove outside the Legislative Assembly as striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia occupy the building in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho