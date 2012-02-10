Bruce Beresford-Redman sits inside a plane after his arrival in Cancun, February 8, 2012 in this handout picture released by the Attorney General's office (PGR) on February 9, 2012. Beresford-Redman, a former producer of the reality TV show "Survivor", was extradited to Mexico to stand trial for the 2010 murder of his wife in the resort town of Cancun. REUTERS/PGR/Handout