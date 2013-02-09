Editor's Choice

A man walks through farmland polluted with oil in the Kalaba community, near Yenagoa the capital of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 26, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. Picture taken November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye