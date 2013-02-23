Editor's Choice
People run upon hearing a nearby plane bombing during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Katerji Tariq district in Aleppo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Women walk past campaign posters of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party, in downtown Naples February 22, 2013. Silvio Berlusconi's party has invited female supporters to sign a manifesto saying that their decision to vote for him does not make them worthy of ridicule. Italians vote on Sunday and Monday in parliamentary elections. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A protester jumps on a police vehicle as it passes by an anti-government protest in Cairo February 22, 2013. President Mohamed Mursi on Thursday called parliamentary elections that will begin on April 27 and finish in late June, a four-stage vote that the Islamist leader hopes will conclude Egypt's turbulent transition to democracy. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the North Florida Survival Group wait with their rifles before heading out to perform enemy contact drills during a field training exercise in Old Town, Florida, December 8, 2012. The group trains children and adults alike to handle weapons and survive in the wild. The group passionately supports the right of U.S. citizens to bear arms and its website states that it aims to teach "patriots to survive in order to protect and defend our Constitution against all enemy threats". REUTERS/Brian Blanco
A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Relatives stand behind a burning pyre of Sapna Reddy, a woman who was killed by an explosion, at a crematory in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 22, 2013. India had intelligence agency warnings of a security threat several days before two bombs went off in a market in the city of Hyderabad, the interior minister said on Friday, adding that the death toll had risen to 16. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man walks across a pedestrian bridge at the departure level above a nearly empty arrival area inside Terminal 4 in Madrid's Barajas airport, on the fifth day of a five-day Iberia strike February 22, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began the five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Israeli border police run in front of Dome of the Rock during a protest after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City February 22, 2013. Palestinian protesters have said they fear for the life of Samer al-Issawi, who has been on intermittent hunger strike for over 200 days, and three other hunger strikers jailed by Israel. Their cases have been at the centre of intensified clashes with Israeli soldiers throughout the Israeli-occupied West Bank in the past few weeks. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Fans react as trucks crash in front of them during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy Resources 250 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida February 22, 2013. Crashing at left are Jeff Agnew in his number 27 Chevrolet and Tim George Jr. in his number 5 Ford. The Daytona 500 NASCAR Sprint Cup race is scheduled for February 24. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
A woman sits in front of campaign posters of Parliamentary aspirant Minister of Kamukunji Constituency Yussuf Hassan Abdi in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 22, 2013. Kenya will hold its Presidential and Parliamentary elections on March 4. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
People hold candles during a praying ceremony for the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 22, 2013. Venezuela's cancer-stricken president, Chavez, is still suffering respiratory problems after surgery in Cuba two months ago, the government said on Thursday in a sombre first communique since his homecoming this week. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Workers prepare guinea pigs before distribution of the animals to the community of Karete as part of a food security program by Action Against Hunger International (ACF) in Karete February 19, 2013. Over 500 guinea pigs were distributed to the locals by the non-profit organization that focuses their programs and activities in the field mainly on nutrition and prevention of malnutrition. Picture taken February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A surfer swims at Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A protester who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen through a flag, on which the word "Egyptian" is inscribed, as she chants slogans during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 22, 2013. Egyptian parliamentary elections will begin on April 27 and finish in late June, in a four-stage vote. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Producer Margaret Menegoz (L) delivers a speech after receiving the Best Film Award for the film "Amour" (Love) directed by Austrian director Michael Haneke as French comedian and President of Ceremony Jamel Debbouze sits next to the desk during the 38th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Women cry during a protest near the Ministry of Interior in Phnom Penh February 22, 2013. Boeung Kak lake residents, who are embroiled in land disputes in the capital, gathered to appeal for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's help with their threatened eviction from land which will be used for the development of a luxury private property. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Indian Air Force's MI-17 V5 helicopter is illuminated by search lights from a MI-17 chopper during the Indian Air Force (IAF) fire power demonstration exercise "Iron Fist 2013" in Pokhran, Rajasthan February 22, 2013. The IAF displayed its operational capabilities during the exercise. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A groom (L) and four brides sit outside the venue of their weddings as they have arrived late to a mass Muslim marriage ceremony in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad February 22, 2013. A total of 151 Muslim couples from various parts of Ahmedabad took wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man portraying the Hindu God Madhav Narayan splashes water towards devotees as he walks around town during the Madhav Narayan Festival in Thecho, near Kathmandu, February 22, 2013. The month-long festival dedicated to the Hindu deities Madhav Narayan and Swasthani involves the recitation of folk tales about miraculous feats performed by them in many Hindu households. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Oscar Pistorius (C) is pictured through a car window as he leaves court after he was granted bail February 22, 2013. Pistorius left a Pretoria magistrates court on Friday after the South African athletics star was granted bail of $113,000 on charges of murdering his girlfriend. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Families and friends of victims of a 2012 train crash react during a ceremony to remember those who lost their lives, at Once train station in Buenos Aires February 22, 2013. February 22 marks the first anniversary of the collision of the packed commuter train which ploughed into the buffers at Once station, resulting in 51 deaths and more than 700 people injured. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy wears a costume ahead of the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood February 22, 2013. Purim, which will be marked next week, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Course workers look at Switzerland's Martina Koch speeding down the track during the women's luge World Cup at the "Sanki" sliding center in the winter sport resort of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 22, 2013. Although many complexes and venues in the Black Sea resort of Sochi mostly resemble building sites that are still under construction, there is nothing to suggest any concern over readiness. Construction will be completed by August 2013 according to organizers. The Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics opens on February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Palestinian protester stands near Palestinian riot police after they intervened in clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Hebron February 22, 2013. Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian protesters throughout the occupied West Bank on Friday, capping a week of violence amid a hunger strike by four Palestinians in Israeli jails. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
