Editor's Choice

2015年 1月 2日 星期五

People take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
People take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York January 1, 2015. The Coney Island Polar Bear Club is one of the oldest winter bathing organizations in the United States and holds a New Year's Day plunge every year. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Indonesian Air Force personnel carry suspected debris after it was delivered by helicopter from a recovery mission for the missing AirAsia flight QZ850 at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Indonesian Air Force personnel carry suspected debris after it was delivered by helicopter from a recovery mission for the missing AirAsia flight QZ850 at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a Javelin missile system during their first training exercise of the new year near operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a Javelin missile system during their first training exercise of the new year near operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong December 31, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 15,000 chickens and suspended imports of live poultry from mainland China for 21 days after the H7 bird flu strain was discovered in a batch of live chickens that came from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 星期三
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong December 31, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 15,000 chickens and suspended imports of live poultry from mainland China for 21 days after the H7 bird flu strain was discovered in a batch of live chickens that came from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police carry debris believed to be an emergency slide from the wreck of the AirAsia QZ8501 jet, at the Kumai Port, Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Fanny Octavianus

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Police carry debris believed to be an emergency slide from the wreck of the AirAsia QZ8501 jet, at the Kumai Port, Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Fanny Octavianus
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) and Vice President Michel Temer arrive at Planalto Palace after Rousseff was sworn-in for a second four-year term in Brasilia January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) and Vice President Michel Temer arrive at Planalto Palace after Rousseff was sworn-in for a second four-year term in Brasilia January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Soniya, 6, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, stands outside their house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
Soniya, 6, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, stands outside their house on the outskirts of Islamabad January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is drawn by tug boats on its way to Brindisi harbour, after a fire in waters off Greece January 2, 2015. The ferry caught fire off Greece's Adriatic Coast on December 28, 2014 while on a voyage to Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is drawn by tug boats on its way to Brindisi harbour, after a fire in waters off Greece January 2, 2015. The ferry caught fire off Greece's Adriatic Coast on December 28, 2014 while on a voyage to Italy. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A mother of a victim cries at the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A mother of a victim cries at the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A boy sleeps on the floor as Muslims perform Friday prayers, which included a special prayer for the passengers of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Masjid Al-Akbar in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A boy sleeps on the floor as Muslims perform Friday prayers, which included a special prayer for the passengers of AirAsia Flight QZ8501, at Masjid Al-Akbar in Surabaya, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual at the saint's altar in Tepito neighborhood, in Mexico City January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, as part of a cleansing ritual at the saint's altar in Tepito neighborhood, in Mexico City January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Caskets containing the remains of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers recovered from the sea are carried to a military transport plane before being transported to Surabaya, where the flight originated, at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Caskets containing the remains of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers recovered from the sea are carried to a military transport plane before being transported to Surabaya, where the flight originated, at the airport in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A woman lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A woman lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Meredith Koko (L) and Nena Kallopoulos receive vitamin infusion via intravenous drips on the Hangover Bus in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2015. The Hangover Bus offers different IV solutions to help aid in hangover recovery, according to organizers. The drips, which take about 40 minutes, are offered at prices ranging from $129 to $169. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Meredith Koko (L) and Nena Kallopoulos receive vitamin infusion via intravenous drips on the Hangover Bus in the Manhattan borough of New York January 1, 2015. The Hangover Bus offers different IV solutions to help aid in hangover recovery, according to organizers. The drips, which take about 40 minutes, are offered at prices ranging from $129 to $169. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man uses an iron rod as he melts plastic recyclable material retrieved from a garbage dump, at a workshop in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / 2015年 1月 1日 星期四
A man uses an iron rod as he melts plastic recyclable material retrieved from a garbage dump, at a workshop in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Local residents dressed as Father Frost, an equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow-Maiden), walk with servicemen as they visit check points of the Ukrainian army and self-defence units to congratulate the military with the coming of a New Year, near Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Local residents dressed as Father Frost, an equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow-Maiden), walk with servicemen as they visit check points of the Ukrainian army and self-defence units to congratulate the military with the coming of a New Year, near Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levin
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) visits the Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage on New Year's Day in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) visits the Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage on New Year's Day in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A family take their dogs for a walk along the beach on the outskirts of Broadstairs in Kent, southern England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A family take their dogs for a walk along the beach on the outskirts of Broadstairs in Kent, southern England January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer, Syria, January 1, 2015.REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Participants take part in Courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Participants take part in Courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) and Right Sector Ukrainian nationalist parties hold torches and shout slogans as they take part in a rally to mark the 106th birth anniversary of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) and Right Sector Ukrainian nationalist parties hold torches and shout slogans as they take part in a rally to mark the 106th birth anniversary of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A girl plays badminton along the street outside the old houses of the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
A girl plays badminton along the street outside the old houses of the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Policemen stand guard on the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 1月 2日 星期五
Policemen stand guard on the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celebration on the Bund, in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
