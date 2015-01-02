Editor's Choice
People take part in the Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York January 1, 2015. The Coney Islmore
Indonesian Air Force personnel carry suspected debris after it was delivered by helicopter from a recovery mismore
A U.S. soldier from Dragon Troop of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment fires a Javelin missile system during their firstmore
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong Decemore
Police carry debris believed to be an emergency slide from the wreck of the AirAsia QZ8501 jet, at the Kumai Pmore
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) and Vice President Michel Temer arrive at Planalto Palace after Rousseffmore
Soniya, 6, whose family moved to Islamabad from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to look for work, standmore
The car ferry Norman Atlantic is drawn by tug boats on its way to Brindisi harbour, after a fire in waters offmore
A mother of a victim cries at the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year'smore
A boy sleeps on the floor as Muslims perform Friday prayers, which included a special prayer for the passengermore
A follower blows smoke from a cigar on a statue of La Santa Muerte (The Saint of Death), a cult figure often dmore
Caskets containing the remains of AirAsia QZ8501 passengers recovered from the sea are carried to a military tmore
A woman lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for people who were killed in a stampede incident during a more
Meredith Koko (L) and Nena Kallopoulos receive vitamin infusion via intravenous drips on the Hangover Bus in tmore
A man uses an iron rod as he melts plastic recyclable material retrieved from a garbage dump, at a workshop inmore
Local residents dressed as Father Frost, an equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snowmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) visits the Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage on New Year's Day in this phomore
A family take their dogs for a walk along the beach on the outskirts of Broadstairs in Kent, southern England more
Men inspect a site hit by what activists said were missiles fired by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar more
President Barack Obama enjoys a shave ice at Island Snow in Kailua, Hawaii January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Camermore
Participants take part in Courage Polar Bear Dip at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, January 1, 2more
Activists of the Svoboda (Freedom) and Right Sector Ukrainian nationalist parties hold torches and shout slogamore
A girl plays badminton along the street outside the old houses of the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Nepal's more
Policemen stand guard on the location where people were killed in a stampede incident during a New Year's celemore
