图片 | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 09:10 BJT

Rescue workers look at the sea as a rescue team continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Rescue workers look at the sea as a rescue team continues its search for five missing fishermen at Macas beach, near Sintra, Portugal, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Thousands of starlings fly over marshes as they return to roost at dusk near Glastonbury in Somerset, south west England, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets into a police car after he was detained while leaving a local broadcast radio station in Moscow January 14, 2015. Kremlin critic Navalny said he would no longer comply with the terms of his house arrest and had cut off his monitoring tag. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, killed in an attack on a Paris kosher grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two police officers, during last week's attack by Islamist militants Cherif and Said Kouachi. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo (seen at rear) in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two police officers, during last week's attack by Islamist militants Cherif and Said Kouachi. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo new editor in chief Gerard Briard (L) and columnist Patrick Pelloux comfort cartoonist Luz (C) during a news conference at the French newspaper Liberation offices in Paris, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An abandoned department store is seen flooded in Bangkok January 13, 2015. Staff from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) office were catching fish at the ground floor of the roofless New World department store that was closed down in 1997. Thousands of fish such as catfishes, fancy carps as well as black and red tilapias were released into the ground floor of the building, flooded with rainwater, as local vendors tried to control mosquitoes in the area, local media reported. BMA recently decided to remove the fish and release the water. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Pro-democracy lawmakers Raymond Chan (L) and Albert Chan are taken away by security guards after they protested against Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying before Leung gave his annual annual policy address inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong January 14, 2015. Chinese characters on the placard read, "Receive HK50 million from foreign country", referring to a HK$50 million deal between Leung and an Australian firm disclosed in October 2014. The umbrella reads, "Raise the umbrella." REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Pro-democracy lawmakers Raymond Chan (L) and Albert Chan are taken away by security guards after they protested against Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying before Leung gave his annual annual policy address inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong January 14, 2015. Chinese characters on the placard read, "Receive HK50 million from foreign country", referring to a HK$50 million deal between Leung and an Australian firm disclosed in October 2014. The umbrella reads, "Raise the umbrella." REUTERS/Bobby Yip
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama hosts a bipartisan meeting of Congressional leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during fighting with Islamic State militants at Al-Nibai, north of Baghdad January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires his weapon during fighting with Islamic State militants at Al-Nibai, north of Baghdad January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Catholic faithful takes a picture with a mobile phone before Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of people packed a Colombo oceanfront to see Pope Francis give Sri Lanka its first saint, a climax to a 300-year campaign to recognize the holiness of Indian-born missionary Joseph Vaz. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A Catholic faithful takes a picture with a mobile phone before Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of people packed a Colombo oceanfront to see Pope Francis give Sri Lanka its first saint, a climax to a 300-year campaign to recognize the holiness of Indian-born missionary Joseph Vaz. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A boy yawns as schoolchildren dressed as Vatican Swiss guards rehearse outside the Manila Cathedral for the upcoming papal visit in Manila January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A boy yawns as schoolchildren dressed as Vatican Swiss guards rehearse outside the Manila Cathedral for the upcoming papal visit in Manila January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Men dressed as "Chlaeuse", figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional "Syvesterchlausen" near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland January 13, 2015. Every year on December 31 and January 13, groups of "Chlaeuse" walk through the countryside of the Canton of Appenzell-Ausserrhoden. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Men dressed as "Chlaeuse", figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional "Syvesterchlausen" near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland January 13, 2015. Every year on December 31 and January 13, groups of "Chlaeuse" walk through the countryside of the Canton of Appenzell-Ausserrhoden. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Defendant, French citizen Fritz-Joly Joachin, 29, covers his face as he stands inside the courtroom before his trial in the town of Haskovo January 13, 2015. Bulgaria plans to extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with one of the two Islamist militants who shot dead 12 people at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's offices last week, prosecutors said. Using a European arrest warrant alleging that he had abducted his three-year-old son and was likely to take him to Syria, Bulgarian police arrested Joachin on January 1 at a border checkpoint when he tried to cross into Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
Defendant, French citizen Fritz-Joly Joachin, 29, covers his face as he stands inside the courtroom before his trial in the town of Haskovo January 13, 2015. Bulgaria plans to extradite a Frenchman suspected of knowing or having been in touch with one of the two Islamist militants who shot dead 12 people at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's offices last week, prosecutors said. Using a European arrest warrant alleging that he had abducted his three-year-old son and was likely to take him to Syria, Bulgarian police arrested Joachin on January 1 at a border checkpoint when he tried to cross into Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
KTM rider Paolo Ceci of Italy rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
KTM rider Paolo Ceci of Italy rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (L) challenges Everton's John Stones during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
West Ham United's Andy Carroll (L) challenges Everton's John Stones during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is a project of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research and Germany's Max Planck Institute and will be equipped with high-tech instruments and an observatory to monitor relationships between the jungle and the atmosphere from next July. According to the institutes, ATTO will gather data on heat, water, carbon gas, winds, cloud formation and weather patterns. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A view is seen from the Amazon Tall Tower Observatory (ATTO) in Sao Sebastiao do Uatuma in the middle of the Amazon forest in Amazonas state January 10, 2015. The Amazon Tall Tower Observatory is a project of Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research and Germany's Max Planck Institute and will be equipped with high-tech instruments and an observatory to monitor relationships between the jungle and the atmosphere from next July. According to the institutes, ATTO will gather data on heat, water, carbon gas, winds, cloud formation and weather patterns. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A Buddhist monk looks on during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo on January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / 2015年 1月 13日 星期二
A Buddhist monk looks on during the Interreligious Encounter at the Bmich in Colombo on January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Francesca Knittel Bowyer reacts as she touches the coffin of her mother, actress Luise Rainer, at West Norwood crematorium in southeast London January 13, 2015. Rainer, who won consecutive Oscars for best actress in "The Great Ziegfeld" and "The Good Earth" in the 1930s, died on December 30, 2014 aged 104. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Francesca Knittel Bowyer reacts as she touches the coffin of her mother, actress Luise Rainer, at West Norwood crematorium in southeast London January 13, 2015. Rainer, who won consecutive Oscars for best actress in "The Great Ziegfeld" and "The Good Earth" in the 1930s, died on December 30, 2014 aged 104. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Everton at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
West Ham United's manager Sam Allardyce reacts during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match against Everton at Upton Park in London January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks after taking a holy bath at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad, India January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man walks after taking a holy bath at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on a foggy winter morning, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad, India January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
U.S. citizen Heather Mack listens while sitting next to an interpreter in a court in Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali January 14, 2015. A U.S. man and his pregnant girlfriend went on trial for the killing of the woman's mother, whose battered body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the island of Bali last August. Tommy Schaefer and Heather Mack, both from Chicago, could face the death penalty if found guilty for the murder of Sheila von Weise-Mack. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
U.S. citizen Heather Mack listens while sitting next to an interpreter in a court in Denpasar, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali January 14, 2015. A U.S. man and his pregnant girlfriend went on trial for the killing of the woman's mother, whose battered body was found stuffed in a suitcase on the island of Bali last August. Tommy Schaefer and Heather Mack, both from Chicago, could face the death penalty if found guilty for the murder of Sheila von Weise-Mack. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Participants with no pants stand on a conveyor belt during a promotional event at a ski resort to echo the "No Pants Subway Ride" event, in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Participants with no pants stand on a conveyor belt during a promotional event at a ski resort to echo the "No Pants Subway Ride" event, in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a ball during a practice session at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 1月 14日 星期三
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a ball during a practice session at the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
