Editor's choice
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towardmore
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment after Belgian counter-terrorist police raided an apartmentmore
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, knownmore
A man identified by a lawyer as Cherif Kouachi, one of the two brothers who killed 12 people in the attack on more
A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others more
Schoolchildren dressed as Swiss Guards rest as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Manila Camore
A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. Amore
A protester is detained by riot police during a march against the government's new Youth Labour Law in Lima Jamore
French President Francois Hollande welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Elymore
Serbian falconer Hani Girgis releases his Harris Hawk during a practice session, near Belgrade's Nikola Tesla more
Children play in ruins above human remains and a basketball shirt found with it in the coastal part of Taclobamore
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termore
Supporters hold yellow umbrellas as Hong Kong student leaders (unseen) arrive at police headquarters to face amore
Raindrops on a car window reflect people walking past a stock index board in Tokyo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ymore
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armeniamore
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo front line January 15,more
President Barack Obama escorts Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to a working dinner at the White House imore
Palestinians are pictured through a gate as they perform Friday prayers at the Rafah border crossing between Emore
A face-painted Japan supporter holds up a cut out of the Japanese national flag to his face as he awaits the smore
Japan's Yasuhito Endo is thrown in the air by team mates as he celebrates his 150th cap for the national team more
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the Germamore
Greta Ramelli (L) and Vanessa Marzullo, two Italian aid workers taken hostage in Syria five months ago, arrivemore
Ivica Kostelic of Croatia starts in front of the famous Moench and Jungfrau mountains in the Swiss Alps duringmore
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after hitting a shot during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Parkmore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.