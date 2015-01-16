版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 22:00 BJT

Editor's choice

A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner's chokehold death in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towardmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A police officer gives a thumbs while arresting a demonstrator during a protest against police violence towards minorities at Grand Central Station in New York January 15, 2015. The protests were organized to coincide with Martin Luther King's birthday and have been ongoing in New York since last year's shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Eric Garner's chokehold death in Staten Island, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 24
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment after Belgian counter-terrorist police raided an apartment used by suspected Islamist radicals in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment after Belgian counter-terrorist police raided an apartmentmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment after Belgian counter-terrorist police raided an apartment used by suspected Islamist radicals in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 24
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, knownmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
3 / 24
A man identified by a lawyer as Cherif Kouachi, one of the two brothers who killed 12 people in the attack on the weekly paper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, is seen in this still image taken from Reuters TV video shot at a Paris courthouse while facing charges of helping smuggle Islamist fighters into Iraq, March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A man identified by a lawyer as Cherif Kouachi, one of the two brothers who killed 12 people in the attack on more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
A man identified by a lawyer as Cherif Kouachi, one of the two brothers who killed 12 people in the attack on the weekly paper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, is seen in this still image taken from Reuters TV video shot at a Paris courthouse while facing charges of helping smuggle Islamist fighters into Iraq, March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
4 / 24
A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A supporter of the Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami holds a sign as he listens to a speech with others during a protest against satirical French weekly Charlie Hebdo in Islamabad January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
5 / 24
Schoolchildren dressed as Swiss Guards rest as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Manila Cathedral in Manila January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Schoolchildren dressed as Swiss Guards rest as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Manila Camore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Schoolchildren dressed as Swiss Guards rest as they wait for the arrival of Pope Francis outside the Manila Cathedral in Manila January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
6 / 24
A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. At right is Philippine President Benigno Aquino. REUTERS/Ryeshen Egagamao

A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. Amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A girl embraces Pope Francis after a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace in Manila January 16, 2015. At right is Philippine President Benigno Aquino. REUTERS/Ryeshen Egagamao
Close
7 / 24
A protester is detained by riot police during a march against the government's new Youth Labour Law in Lima January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

A protester is detained by riot police during a march against the government's new Youth Labour Law in Lima Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A protester is detained by riot police during a march against the government's new Youth Labour Law in Lima January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
8 / 24
French President Francois Hollande welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Elymore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
French President Francois Hollande welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
9 / 24
Serbian falconer Hani Girgis releases his Harris Hawk during a practice session, near Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport January 15, 2015. Belgrade's airport maintenance services area uses falconers to scare away pigeons and other birds from aircraft hangar buildings, according to officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Serbian falconer Hani Girgis releases his Harris Hawk during a practice session, near Belgrade's Nikola Tesla more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Serbian falconer Hani Girgis releases his Harris Hawk during a practice session, near Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport January 15, 2015. Belgrade's airport maintenance services area uses falconers to scare away pigeons and other birds from aircraft hangar buildings, according to officials. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 24
Children play in ruins above human remains and a basketball shirt found with it in the coastal part of Tacloban, that was destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan, January 16, 2015. Local residents said they found human remains in the mud among ruins of their wrecked fishing village and assume it is a typhoon victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Children play in ruins above human remains and a basketball shirt found with it in the coastal part of Taclobamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Children play in ruins above human remains and a basketball shirt found with it in the coastal part of Tacloban, that was destroyed by Typhoon Haiyan, January 16, 2015. Local residents said they found human remains in the mud among ruins of their wrecked fishing village and assume it is a typhoon victim. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Honda rider Helder Rodrigues of Portugal rides during the 11th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Cachi to Termas de Rio Hondo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
12 / 24
Supporters hold yellow umbrellas as Hong Kong student leaders (unseen) arrive at police headquarters to face arrest for their leadership roles in the months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters hold yellow umbrellas as Hong Kong student leaders (unseen) arrive at police headquarters to face amore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Supporters hold yellow umbrellas as Hong Kong student leaders (unseen) arrive at police headquarters to face arrest for their leadership roles in the months-long pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 24
Raindrops on a car window reflect people walking past a stock index board in Tokyo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Raindrops on a car window reflect people walking past a stock index board in Tokyo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ymore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Raindrops on a car window reflect people walking past a stock index board in Tokyo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
14 / 24
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians on January 14 and 15 rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a family. Valery Permyakov is said to have confessed to killing six members of Avetisyan family on January 12 after he took absence without leave from the Russian base, some 120 kilometers to the northwest from the country's capital Yerevan. REUTERS/PAN Photo/Hrant Khachatryan

Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armeniamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Policemen block protesters near the Russian embassy in Yerevan, Armenia January 15, 2015. Thousands of Armenians on January 14 and 15 rallied outside the Russian embassy in Yerevan and near the Russian military base in the town of Gyumri, demanding the handover of a Russian soldier suspected of killing a family. Valery Permyakov is said to have confessed to killing six members of Avetisyan family on January 12 after he took absence without leave from the Russian base, some 120 kilometers to the northwest from the country's capital Yerevan. REUTERS/PAN Photo/Hrant Khachatryan
Close
15 / 24
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo front line January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo front line January 15,more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter gets out of a hole in the wall with his weapon on Old Aleppo front line January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
16 / 24
President Barack Obama escorts Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to a working dinner at the White House in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama escorts Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to a working dinner at the White House imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
President Barack Obama escorts Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron to a working dinner at the White House in Washington January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 24
Palestinians are pictured through a gate as they perform Friday prayers at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip January 16, 2015, to demand that Egyptian authorities open the crossing. Egypt shut Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the outside world, over violence with Islamist militants in Egypt's adjacent Sinai region last October. Since then, it opened the crossing for a few days to allow thousands of Palestinians get in and out of Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians are pictured through a gate as they perform Friday prayers at the Rafah border crossing between Emore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Palestinians are pictured through a gate as they perform Friday prayers at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip January 16, 2015, to demand that Egyptian authorities open the crossing. Egypt shut Rafah crossing, Gaza's main window to the outside world, over violence with Islamist militants in Egypt's adjacent Sinai region last October. Since then, it opened the crossing for a few days to allow thousands of Palestinians get in and out of Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 24
A face-painted Japan supporter holds up a cut out of the Japanese national flag to his face as he awaits the start of the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Japan at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A face-painted Japan supporter holds up a cut out of the Japanese national flag to his face as he awaits the smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
A face-painted Japan supporter holds up a cut out of the Japanese national flag to his face as he awaits the start of the Asian Cup Group D soccer match between Iraq and Japan at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 24
Japan's Yasuhito Endo is thrown in the air by team mates as he celebrates his 150th cap for the national team after the Asian Cup Group D soccer match win over Iraq at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Japan's Yasuhito Endo is thrown in the air by team mates as he celebrates his 150th cap for the national team more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Japan's Yasuhito Endo is thrown in the air by team mates as he celebrates his 150th cap for the national team after the Asian Cup Group D soccer match win over Iraq at the Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 24
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the Germamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 24
Greta Ramelli (L) and Vanessa Marzullo, two Italian aid workers taken hostage in Syria five months ago, arrive at Ciampino airport in Rome January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Greta Ramelli (L) and Vanessa Marzullo, two Italian aid workers taken hostage in Syria five months ago, arrivemore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Greta Ramelli (L) and Vanessa Marzullo, two Italian aid workers taken hostage in Syria five months ago, arrive at Ciampino airport in Rome January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
22 / 24
Ivica Kostelic of Croatia starts in front of the famous Moench and Jungfrau mountains in the Swiss Alps during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill training in Wengen January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Ivica Kostelic of Croatia starts in front of the famous Moench and Jungfrau mountains in the Swiss Alps duringmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 15日 星期四
Ivica Kostelic of Croatia starts in front of the famous Moench and Jungfrau mountains in the Swiss Alps during the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup Downhill training in Wengen January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
23 / 24
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after hitting a shot during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Park January 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Britain's Andy Murray reacts after hitting a shot during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Parkmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 16日 星期五
Britain's Andy Murray reacts after hitting a shot during a practice session on Hisense Arena at Melbourne Park January 16, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 16日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 15日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 13日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 1月 10日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐