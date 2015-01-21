Editor's Choice
Revelers throw turnips at the Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum duringmore
A general view of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19more
Relatives of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, stand over his coffin with a childmore
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountainmore
Policemen treat an Israeli Arab youth that was hit by police car during clashes in the southern town of Rahat more
The shadow of Lassana Bathily, 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenship papmore
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a makeshift hospital during clashes in the village of Bmore
Newly inaugurated Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and wife, Frances, greet visitors at the Governor's mansion, more
Model Cara Delevingne (R) poses for a selfie with a fan during a photo call at Selfridges department store in more
A seal pup rests on a rocky point along the shoreline in La Jolla, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
Five-year-old Nasreen rests with her family's belongings as she plays under a flyover in Mumbai, India, Januarmore
Tears stream down the face of a woman during a candlelight vigil at the site where Eric Garner died after beinmore
Internally displaced Afghan children stand outside their shelter in the cold at a refugee camp on the outskirtmore
Swiss special police officers observe the surrounding area from atop the roof of the Davos Congress Hotel in tmore
Pooja Bohara, a rape victim, is pictured behind a door at the Raksha Nepal rehabilitation centre in Kathmandu more
A constitution assembly member of an opposition party throws a chair during a meeting inside the Constitution more
A Palestinian girl, hoping to cross into Egypt with her family, cries as she stands behind a fence at the Rafamore
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wimore
Nepalese riot police personnel stand guard in front of a barricade during a general strike in Kathmandu Januarmore
An injured riot policeman is seen during a protest by students of Langata primary school and activist against more
Demonstrators destroy a police patrol vehicle during a protest by relatives of the 43 missing students from thmore
A model presents a makeup creation during a show by Maybelline New York at Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin Januamore
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during their men's singles first round match at the more
Black rights protesters gather near illuminated letters spelling DREAM outside a house which they identified amore
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, climb a wall as policemen loyal to Hamas stand guard at the Rafah crmore
Children's toy figures are frozen under ice in a pond near the town of Ballycastle as heavy snow caused disrupmore
Supporters of Bernard Tomic of Australia hold up signs and masks during his men's singles first round match agmore
Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the UK premiere of Mortdecai at Leicester Sqaure in London January 19, 2015. REUmore
Lebanon's Hezbollah members carry the coffin of Jihad Moughniyah during his funeral in Beirut's suburbs Januarmore
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony on Epiphany day in Tbilisi, Georgia,January 19, 2015. REUTERmore
An Israeli soldier from the Golani brigade takes part in training near the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heightmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Mikhail Youzhny of Russia in their men's singles first round more
A woman reacts as she stands at a market, which according to locals was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetmore
A damaged petrol station is seen in Aleppo, Syria, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
People attend a rally to protest against satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad, in Grozny, Chechnya January 1more
