Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. An overnight blast destroyed a railway bridge in the eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporozhye, cutting a railway link between the city of Mariupol and Ukraine's west. Ukraine's state security service said suspects had been identified in relation to the blast, and were currently being searched for. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of San Valentin apartments, after a raid in the town of Mejicanos, on the outskirts of San Salvador, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. The Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries is an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a hole in a wall, during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, in Benghazi January 21, 2015. The Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries is an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo refused to resurface at the end of their shift to protest over a government climbdown on the fate of the mine, which is claimed by the country's former master Serbia. Fearing bankruptcy, Kosovo's new government said last week it would take control of the sprawling Trepca mining complex, but backtracked following a furious response from Serbia and intense discussions with Western diplomats. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donetsk January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Oleksandr Klymenko
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Hamouria Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved on August 12, 1944 by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. They were liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number 86356, poses for a portrait in Warsaw January 12, 2015. During the Warsaw Uprising in August, 1944, when Bogucka was 19, she and her mother were sent from their house to a camp in Pruszkow and then moved on August 12, 1944 by train to Auschwitz-Birkenau. They were liberated by the Red Army on January 27, 1945. As the liberation of Auschwitz approaches its 70th anniversary this month, Reuters photographers took portraits of now elderly survivors. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers to the U.S. sanctuary, where people may swim with the endangered species. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, east of the capital Minsk, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, east of the capital Minsk, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, in Aleppo January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as he waits for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as he waits for a travel permit at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up to Secretary of State John Kerry (R) as he departs after concluding his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up to Secretary of State John Kerry (R) as he departs after concluding his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion "Aydar" who was killed in the fighting in Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountain overlooking the Presidential Palace in Sanaa, Yemen, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The shadow of Lassana Bathily (R), 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenship papers at the Interior Ministry in Paris January 20, 2015. Bathily, the Malian grocery store clerk, hailed as a hero for saving hostages' lives in the Paris kosher supermarket attack by hiding them in a storage room, was made a French citizen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
The shadow of Lassana Bathily (R), 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenship papers at the Interior Ministry in Paris January 20, 2015. Bathily, the Malian grocery store clerk, hailed as a hero for saving hostages' lives in the Paris kosher supermarket attack by hiding them in a storage room, was made a French citizen. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A priest cries during a funeral service for VfL Wolfsburg midfielder and Belgium Under-21 international Junior Malanda, at the Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels January 20, 2015. Malanda died in a car accident on Jan. 10 as the team were preparing to leave for a training camp in South Africa. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A priest cries during a funeral service for VfL Wolfsburg midfielder and Belgium Under-21 international Junior Malanda, at the Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels January 20, 2015. Malanda died in a car accident on Jan. 10 as the team were preparing to leave for a training camp in South Africa. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Ahmad, the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, rides a vehicle as he carries his father's rifle during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Ahmad, the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, rides a vehicle as he carries his father's rifle during his funeral in Arab-Salim, south Lebanon January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a make shift hospital during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a make shift hospital during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Men on camels cross the water as a woman washes clothes in Lake Chad in Ngouboua, January 19, 2015. Refugees fleeing attacks by Islamist militant group Boko Haram continued to cross the border into neighboring Chad. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Men on camels cross the water as a woman washes clothes in Lake Chad in Ngouboua, January 19, 2015. Refugees fleeing attacks by Islamist militant group Boko Haram continued to cross the border into neighboring Chad. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A tattooed women follows the show of designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A tattooed women follows the show of designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A Screen Actors Guild statue is seen in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A Screen Actors Guild statue is seen in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Defendant Harun P., arrives for the start of his trial in a courtroom in Munich January 20, 2015. German national Harun P., 27, is accused of being a member of the Islamic State, and is believed to have travelled to Syria with the intention of fighting with jihadists there. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Defendant Harun P., arrives for the start of his trial in a courtroom in Munich January 20, 2015. German national Harun P., 27, is accused of being a member of the Islamic State, and is believed to have travelled to Syria with the intention of fighting with jihadists there. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wild geese, which were found injured, were set free after having their wounds treated by a team of paramilitary policemen. REUTERS/China Daily
A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, climbs a gate as he waits with others at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, climbs a gate as he waits with others at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to hit a return to Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to hit a return to Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their men's singles first round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Revellers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Revellers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters take cover behind a garbage bin as tear gas is fired by riot police from an armored personnel carrier during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Protesters take cover behind a garbage bin as tear gas is fired by riot police from an armored personnel carrier during clashes in the village of Bilad Al Qadeem, south of Manama, Bahrain, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed
Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu's name appears on a shop wall in Lusaka, Zambia, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / 2015年 1月 20日 星期二
Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu's name appears on a shop wall in Lusaka, Zambia, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Humberto Garcia, 66, lines up outside a supermarket waiting for any basic goods to be sold in Caracas, Venezuela, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
Humberto Garcia, 66, lines up outside a supermarket waiting for any basic goods to be sold in Caracas, Venezuela, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Brown
A man lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for six-month-old boy Sergei Avetisyan at the Liberty Square in Yerevan, Armenia, after Avetisyan died of his wounds in hospital following a killing spree in Gyumri last week, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan//PAN Photo

Reuters / 2015年 1月 21日 星期三
A man lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for six-month-old boy Sergei Avetisyan at the Liberty Square in Yerevan, Armenia, after Avetisyan died of his wounds in hospital following a killing spree in Gyumri last week, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hrant Khachatryan//PAN Photo
