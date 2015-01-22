Editor's Choice
Emergency workers inspect a damaged bridge near Kuznetsovka village in Zaporizhzhya region January 21, 2015. Amore
Members of the 18th Street gang are presented to the media after being arrested, for threatening residents of more
A member of the Libyan pro-government forces, backed by the locals, holds his weapon as he looks through a holmore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attamore
Kosovar miners go on strike in the Trepca mine in north Kosovo January 21, 2015. Hundreds of miners in Kosovo more
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Pesky village, near Donemore
Residents carry an injured man after what activists said were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's Presimore
Auschwitz death camp survivor Jadwiga Bogucka (maiden name Regulska), 89, who was registered with camp number more
Snorkelers interact with a Florida manatee inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida Januamore
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, east of the capital Minskmore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a "selfie" using a spectator's phone after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Nethmore
A man crosses the Al-Haj highway, which is closed because of sniper fire by forces loyal to Syria's President more
A Palestinian boy, hoping to cross into Egypt, stands behind a fence as he waits for a travel permit at the Ramore
President Barack Obama gives a thumbs up to Secretary of State John Kerry (R) as he departs after concluding hmore
Glasses that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination are displayed at the former German Nazimore
Bogdanna Nikonenko reacts during a funeral ceremony for her father Sergiy, a serviceman from the battalion "Aymore
Houthi fighters stand near a damaged guard post at a Presidential Guards barracks they took over on a mountainmore
The shadow of Lassana Bathily (R), 24, is cast on the French flag during a ceremony to receive his citizenshipmore
A priest cries during a funeral service for VfL Wolfsburg midfielder and Belgium Under-21 international Juniormore
Ahmad, the son of Lebanon's Hezbollah commander Mohamad Issa, known as Abu Issa, rides a vehicle as he carriesmore
Devotees offer prayers before taking a holy bath during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepalmore
An injured protester is carried by other protesters to a make shift hospital during clashes in the village of more
Men on camels cross the water as a woman washes clothes in Lake Chad in Ngouboua, January 19, 2015. Refugees fmore
A tattooed women follows the show of designer Lena Hoschek at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2015 in Bemore
A Screen Actors Guild statue is seen in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California January 20, 201more
Defendant Harun P., arrives for the start of his trial in a courtroom in Munich January 20, 2015. German natiomore
A paramilitary policeman releases a wild goose in Linghai, Liaoning province, January 20, 2015. About eight wimore
A Palestinian man, hoping to cross into Egypt, climbs a gate as he waits with others at the Rafah crossing betmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to hit a return to Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia during their men's singles firsmore
Revellers throw turnips at the kneeling Jarramplas as he makes his way through the streets beating his drum dumore
Protesters take cover behind a garbage bin as tear gas is fired by riot police from an armored personnel carrimore
Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential candidate Edgar Lungu's name appears on a shop wall in Lusaka, Zambia, Januamore
Humberto Garcia, 66, lines up outside a supermarket waiting for any basic goods to be sold in Caracas, Venezuemore
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, Januamore
A man lights a candle during a memorial ceremony for six-month-old boy Sergei Avetisyan at the Liberty Square more
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.