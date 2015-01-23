版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 1月 23日 星期五 20:45 BJT

Editor's Choice

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the oumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic drive a tank on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
1 / 24
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview fmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Idols installed on a tableau are wrapped in a plastic sheet to protect them from rain during a media preview for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 24
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. A Maltese patrol boat rescued about 80 migrants in a drifting dinghy off the island early on Thursday, but another 20 people were feared to have perished. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water beinmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Rescued migrants on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat reach out for bottles of water being distributed by a soldier in a biohazard suit after arriving at the AFM's Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, January 22, 2015. A Maltese patrol boat rescued about 80 migrants in a drifting dinghy off the island early on Thursday, but another 20 people were feared to have perished. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 24
Britain's Prince Andrew greets a business leader during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Britain's Prince Andrew greets a business leader during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forumore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Britain's Prince Andrew greets a business leader during a reception at the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Close
4 / 24
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Smore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
5 / 24
President Barack Obama touches the cheek of Akira Cooper during a visit to the Community Children's Center in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama touches the cheek of Akira Cooper during a visit to the Community Children's Center in more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
President Barack Obama touches the cheek of Akira Cooper during a visit to the Community Children's Center in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 24
Serena Williams of the serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Serena Williams of the serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Serena Williams of the serves to Vera Zvonareva of Russia during their women's singles second round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 24
Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets in a traditional way as she leaves Parliament after delivering a statement during the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets in a traditional way as she leaves Parliament after demore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Ousted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra greets in a traditional way as she leaves Parliament after delivering a statement during the National Legislative Assembly meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
8 / 24
President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a visit to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a visit to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas Jamore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
President Barack Obama pauses while speaking during a visit to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 24
Somali government forces drive their armored personnel carrier (APC) at the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the SYL hotel in the capital Mogadishu January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government forces drive their armored personnel carrier (APC) at the scene of a suicide car explosion imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Somali government forces drive their armored personnel carrier (APC) at the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the SYL hotel in the capital Mogadishu January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 24
Supporters gather to listen the speech of opposition leader and head of the radical left Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a campaign rally in central Athens, Greece, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Supporters gather to listen the speech of opposition leader and head of the radical left Syriza party Alexis Tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Supporters gather to listen the speech of opposition leader and head of the radical left Syriza party Alexis Tsipras during a campaign rally in central Athens, Greece, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 24
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong, China, January 22, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at nmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Glow-in-the-dark blue waves caused by the phenomenon known as harmful algal bloom or "red tide", are seen at night near Sam Mun Tsai beach in Hong Kong, China, January 22, 2015. Picture taken using long exposure. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 24
Women dressed in Chinese traditional costumes hold onto a ski lift as they are transferred to top of a ski trail during a promotional event at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Women dressed in Chinese traditional costumes hold onto a ski lift as they are transferred to top of a ski tramore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Women dressed in Chinese traditional costumes hold onto a ski lift as they are transferred to top of a ski trail during a promotional event at a ski resort in Sanmenxia, Henan province, China, January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 24
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray in the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislative office on Capitol Hill in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Anti-abortion demonstrators pray in the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislative omore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray in the hallway outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislative office on Capitol Hill in Washington January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 24
Defendant Magomed Z., a Russian national (C) is guarded as he talks to his lawyer Wolfgang Blaschitz (L) before the start of his trial at the courthouse in Krems, Austria, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Defendant Magomed Z., a Russian national (C) is guarded as he talks to his lawyer Wolfgang Blaschitz (L) beformore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Defendant Magomed Z., a Russian national (C) is guarded as he talks to his lawyer Wolfgang Blaschitz (L) before the start of his trial at the courthouse in Krems, Austria, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
15 / 24
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon, Myanmar, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon, Myanmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A passenger boat moves across the water while people onboard feed seagulls at Botahtaung Jetty in Yangon, Myanmar, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
16 / 24
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Members of South Korean girl group Gfriend rehearse in Seoul December 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 24
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul January 22, more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
An Afghan woman wearing a burqa waits for transportation with her children on a cold day in Kabul January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
18 / 24
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft themore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
Constitution assembly members shout slogans during the meeting at the parliament on the final day to draft the new constitution in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 24
A general view of clouds above Brazil's National Congress headquarters before heavy rains in Brasilia January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A general view of clouds above Brazil's National Congress headquarters before heavy rains in Brasilia January more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
A general view of clouds above Brazil's National Congress headquarters before heavy rains in Brasilia January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 24
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine,January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine,January 22, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 22日 星期四
People look through the front windshield of a damaged trolleybus in Donetsk, Ukraine,January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Close
21 / 24
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Dudi Sela of Israel in their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Dudi Sela of Israel in their men's singles third round match at tmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Dudi Sela of Israel in their men's singles third round match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
22 / 24
Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Imore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed or damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the Shejaia neighbourhood east of Gaza City January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
23 / 24
Policemen rest on an inflatable raft at the flooded Kelapa Gading business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 23, 2015. Floods inundated several areas of Jakarta after heavy rains in the capital city, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Policemen rest on an inflatable raft at the flooded Kelapa Gading business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, Janmore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 23日 星期五
Policemen rest on an inflatable raft at the flooded Kelapa Gading business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 23, 2015. Floods inundated several areas of Jakarta after heavy rains in the capital city, local media reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 21日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 1月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐