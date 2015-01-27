Editor's Choice
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015.REUTERS/Domimore
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palacmore
Patrick Helly, managing director of New Pro Foundry is seen through an eye of a bronze British Academy of Filmmore
Lemurs eat at Qingdao Forest Wildlife World in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Chmore
A man stands in falling snow on West 42nd street in Times Square in New York, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike more
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units carry their weapons as they walk in the western countmore
Venus Williams sits in her chair during a break in play against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in their women'smore
Greece's newly-appointed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras places his hand on his heart during a ceremony at the Kmore
A close-up view of Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi's dark pinstripe suit, repeatedly embroidered with the wmore
Smoke rises after a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed during NATO training at the Albacete air base in Albacetemore
A woman cries after riot police dispersed demonstrators during protests to oust Narok county Governor Samuel Tmore
Ahmed Elahmar of Egypt is challenged by Stefan Kneer of Germany during their round of 16 match of the 24th menmore
A devotee offers prayer by rolling on the ground at Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmamore
The pilot of a single engine Cirrus SR-22 aircraft that ran out of fuel while enroute from California to Maui more
David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their men's singles fourth round match atmore
A man fishes on the bank of the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 31 Celsius (minus 23.8 more
Housing rights defenders shout from a window as they arrive to the appeals court in Phnom Penh, January 26, 20more
A resident is seen shot and injured during protests to oust the Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai in Narok, Kmore
Libby Lane, the first female bishop in the Church of England, smiles following her consecration service at Yormore
Kei Nishikori of Japan casts a shadow as he hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Auschwitz survivor Eva Fahidi chat as they attend the opening event for thmore
Spectators use catalogues to protect themselves from rain as they watch the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, more
People stand in the center of a car-free snow covered seventh avenue in midtown Manhattan, January 27, 2015. more
A woman is seen on a public transportation bus during snowfall in Queens, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stmore
A survivor touches the Wall of Death in the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, Janumore
Indonesia soldiers and rescue personnel put a coffin of a passenger of AirAsia Flight QZ8501 into the cargo comore
President Obama shakes hands with the crowd after delivering a speech at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, Jamore
A woman cross country skis on snow covered roads during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 27, 2015. more
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.