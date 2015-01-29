Editor's choice
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lunges to hit a return against Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles quarmore
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. A Hezbmore
Ukrainian servicemen patrol Orekhovo village in Luhansk region, Ukraine, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Maksim Levimore
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2more
Cuban soldiers hold torches during a march in celebration of the 162nd birth anniversary of Cuba's independencmore
A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo more
A Mali supporter painted in the colors of the country's national flag cheers as the team arrives to warm up bemore
Riot police and security officers clash with a demonstrator (bottom) inside Faria Lima subway station during amore
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrianmore
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, amore
Brazilian-born Vitor Nobrega fights with Ireland's Philip Mulpeter during their 77kg weight category Internatimore
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his Haute Couture Spring Summer 2015 more
Human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney arrives to attend a hearing at the European court of Human Rights imore
Mason Gloudeman, 26, uses a snowboard to jump from a pile of snow in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn after a snowmore
A relative of a victim of recent shelling reacts at a cemetery in Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov, Ukrainemore
Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his towel back to a ballboy during his men's singles quarter-final match against more
A man wears a pumpkin on his head during carnival celebrations in Zubieta, Spain, January 27, 2015. Bell-carrymore
Sotheby's employees pose with Le Grand Canal, painted by Claude Monet, at Sotheby's preview in London, Januarymore
A Palestinian man puts a sign at the gate of the headquarters of the United Nations Special Coordinator, as otmore
A baby is seen suspended in a cloth hammock at a food stall at Sungai Arut market in Pangkalan Bun, Indonesia,more
A man rides his bike up Beacon Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Domore
Numbers referring to pedicab owners are displayed at a private pedicab garage in downtown Havana, January 26, more
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell listens to Senator Lisa Murkowski as she speaks to the media aboutmore
India's Border Security Force soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the Beating Retreat ceremony in more
Venus Williams of the U.S. gets her hair caught in a nail as she prepares to serve to compatriot Madison Keys more
President Obama shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's King Salman at the start of a bilateral meeting at Erga Palacmore
Smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. At leastmore
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand on the debris of a damaged building in the northern Symore
Engineers test-drive a gasoline-powered 'Salamander', an amphibious tricycle, on the lake surrounding the Taalmore
Loretta Lynch is sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on her nominatiomore
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.