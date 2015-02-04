24 Hours in Pictures - Feb 4 2015
A still image taken from an amateur video shot by a motorist shows a TransAsia Airways plane cartwheeling overmore
Australian journalist Peter Greste receives a kiss from his mother Lois (L) and father Juris upon his return hmore
Locals react as they are shot at by a policeman (not in picture) while looting from a shop, believed to be ownmore
Firefighters stand outside the damaged car of a commuter train which struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near more
An elderly woman reacts while sitting with a child inside a bus before the departure as people flee due to a mmore
Sumatran tiger Melati looks inside a present box put out to celebrate the first birthday of her cub triplets imore
Rescuers pull a passenger out of the TransAsia Airways plane which crash landed in a river in New Taipei City,more
President Obama meets with Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarqumore
The bodies of victims are seen outside a building neighboring a hospital in Donetsk, February 4, 2015. A shellmore
Believers dressed as diablos (devils), enter a church to attend a face-washing ceremony of the statue of theirmore
French President Francois Hollande pays his respect near the flag-draped coffins of the nine French Air Force more
People sit inside a bus before the departure, as they flee due to the military conflict, in Debaltseve, Ukrainmore
First Special Service Force veterans Eugene Gutierrez (L) and Charles Mann (R), of Canada, smile after receivimore
Injured girls lie in a field hospital, after what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's Pmore
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 201more
An elderly woman collects water from a puddle in Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergey Polezhamore
A student works a computer that is projecting former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden amore
Jordanian police are seen following the execution of two Iraqi prisoners at Swaqa prison near Amman, February more
Migrating starlings fly in formation across the sky near the southern Israeli town of Rahat, February 3, 2015.more
A car sits crushed into the front of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro North Railroad commutmore
Sinovuyo Bhungane (R), 9, looks on as her studies are interrupted by her cousin Yonga, as she studies using camore
An elderly woman walks inside a hospital in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 4, 2015. At least two shells landed neamore
Devotees offer prayer as they stand on the bank of the Hanumante River during the final day of the month-long more
A French soldier gestures outside a Jewish Community center, where two French soldiers were attacked and woundmore
Rescuers carry out rescue operations after a TransAsia plane crashed into a river in New Taipei City, Taiwan, more
Pope Francis blesses newlywed couples during his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Femore
A view of the screen of a ZaZZZ vending machine that contains cannabis flower, hemp-oil energy drinks, and othmore
A boy jumps over a puddle near Soviet-era hammer and sickle sculptures at a residential sector affected by shemore
