图片 | 2015年 2月 7日 星期六 04:00 BJT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 2月 7日 星期六
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukraine crisis at the Kremlin in Moscow, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Palestinians herd sheep in the Judean desert between Jericho and Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Jordan's King Abdullah offers his condolences to Safi al-Kasaesbeh, the father of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at the headquarters of the family's clan in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Riot police shield Ghana's John Boye (21) and team mates from objects thrown by Equatorial Guinea fans at the end of the first half of the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A bomb with Koranic verses is pictured on a Royal Jordanian Air Force plane at an air base before it's launch to strike the Islamic state in the Syrian city of Raqqa, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at no-man's land outside Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Ukrainian servicemen keep watch at no-man's land outside Debaltseve, Donetsk region, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, the latest disaster in a country with a poor record on work safety. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the fourth floor of a small wholesale market in Huidong county in the southern province of Guangdong, the report said. It took more than six hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control, Xinhua added. It did not provide further details. Picture taken with a mobile phone fitted with a clip-on fisheye lens. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Medical personnel wait next to stretchers after a fire broke out at a wholesale market building in Huidong county, Guangdong province, China, February 5, 2015. The fire at the warehouse killed at least 17 people, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday, the latest disaster in a country with a poor record on work safety. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon on the fourth floor of a small wholesale market in Huidong county in the southern province of Guangdong, the report said. It took more than six hours for firefighters to bring the blaze under control, Xinhua added. It did not provide further details. Picture taken with a mobile phone fitted with a clip-on fisheye lens. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fuelled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A Kosovo man carries his baby as he crosses illegally the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom, Hungary, February 6, 2015. The European Union is experiencing a steep rise in the number of Kosovo citizens smuggling themselves into the affluent bloc, with 10,000 filing for asylum in Hungary in just one month this year compared to 6,000 for the whole of 2013. It follows a relaxation of travel rules allowing Kosovars to reach EU borders via Serbia and has coincided with political turmoil and street unrest in Kosovo fuelled by poverty, high unemployment and economically debilitating corruption. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
The lights of a car are seen through a gust of wind on a secondary road in Lussy near Lausanne, Switzerland, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Armoured vehicles, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Armoured vehicles, destroyed during battles between the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces, are seen in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Palestinians perform Friday prayers on land that they said was confiscated by Israel, during a protest against land confiscations near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Palestinians perform Friday prayers on land that they said was confiscated by Israel, during a protest against land confiscations near the West Bank town of Abu Dis near Jerusalem, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2015年 2月 7日 星期六
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick, actors James Franco and Nicole Kidman and director Werner Herzog (L-R) arrives on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Queen of the Desert' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, in Berlin, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Passengers are seen through the window of a train at Beijing Railway Station, China, February 5, 2015. Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
Passengers are seen through the window of a train at Beijing Railway Station, China, February 5, 2015. Chinese Ministry of Transport said a total of 2.807 billion trips are expected to be made during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past a grafitti reading '100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)' during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A woman covers her face from tear gas as she runs past a grafitti reading '100 goud (Haitian Gourdes) = 1 gallon gaz (gasoline)' during clashes between police and protesters near Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
Emergency teams remove pieces of wreckage at the site of the crashed TransAsia Airways plane Flight GE235 in New Taipei City, Taiwan, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Secretary of State John Kerry reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk during a bilateral meeting in Kiev, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Secretary of State John Kerry reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk during a bilateral meeting in Kiev, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Watson/Pool
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A local resident rides his bicycle along a street in Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cake maker Rosie Dummer puts the finishing touches to a life size cake model of Christian Grey from the book Fifty-shades of Grey as part of a display entitled "Fifty shades of cake", on the opening day of the Cake International show in Manchester, northern England, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Cake maker Rosie Dummer puts the finishing touches to a life size cake model of Christian Grey from the book Fifty-shades of Grey as part of a display entitled "Fifty shades of cake", on the opening day of the Cake International show in Manchester, northern England, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A Ghana fan poses before their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations against Equatorial Guinea in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Men have their faces shaved next to an excavator working at a demolition site in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Men have their faces shaved next to an excavator working at a demolition site in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
An injured girl is transported to a field hospital after what activists said were at least 20 air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A police helicopter hovers over Equitorial Guinea fans as they throw objects during the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match against Ghana in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
A police helicopter hovers over Equitorial Guinea fans as they throw objects during the 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match against Ghana in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 5日 星期四
Herdsmen from the Kyrgyz ethnic group hold their falcons as they ride on horses during a hunting competition in Akqi county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous, Ukraine, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home of Muath in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency

Reuters / 2015年 2月 6日 星期五
Jordan's Queen Rania offers her condolences to the family of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, at their family home of Muath in the city of Karak, February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Petra News Agency
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 6日
