Editor's Choice

An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas Maduro as pro-government supporters also rallied on the anniversary of 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, Venezuela, February 12, 2015. Venezuelan troops blocked students during marches against President Nicolas Maduro as pro-government supporters also rallied on the anniversary of 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. REUTERS/Paula Arias

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical plant, February 12, 2015. Three people were injured in the explosion at the chemical plant in northern Spain and authorities advised residents of several small towns near Barcelona to stay indoors as the large toxic cloud spread over the area. REUTERS/Paula Arias
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 2月 13日 星期五
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being ordered out of the chamber during President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address in Cape Town, February 12, 2015. The opening of South Africa's parliament descended into chaos on Thursday as security officers fought with far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) lawmakers after they disrupted President Jacob Zuma's speech. REUTERS/Rodger Bosch/Pool
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with procuring with aggravating circumstances. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, in Lille, France, February 11, 2015, where 14 people including Strauss-Kahn stand accused of sex offences including the alleged procuring of prostitutes. Strauss-Kahn is charged with procuring with aggravating circumstances. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her testimony on the witness stand during the opening day of the capital murder trial of former Marine Eddie Ray Routh at the Erath County Donald R. Jones Justice Center in Stephenville, Texas February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Fox/Pool
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian national flag after gaining control of the area in Deir al-Adas, a town south of Damascus, Daraa countryside February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reforma avenue in Mexico City February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 2月 11日 星期三
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's President Francois Hollande attend a meeting on resolving the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, Belarus, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retrial at a court in Cairo February 12, 2015. The two remaining Al Jazeera journalists, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, were released from an Egyptian jail after more than 400 days, but the court said the case against them was still pending. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme at the Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB), in Brussels, Belgium, January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer Peter Liang in the Brooklyn borough of New York February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congress to authorize the use of military force against the Islamic State from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 12日 星期四
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, China, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
