Editor's Choice
An opposition student is carried away after being injured during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's more
An orange toxic cloud is seen over the town of Igualada, near Barcelona following an explosion in a chemical pmore
The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy,more
Opera singer Aida Garifullina performs during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria Februamore
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyomore
A view of a Van Gogh-inspired hot air balloon being inflated during the Philippine International Hot Air Ballomore
Members of Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) (in red) clash with security officials after being more
Marwa Omara, fiancee of Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, reacts at a court in Cairo, February 12, 2015. Thmore
A youth plays pond hockey as the sun rises on Pigeon Lake in the region of Kawartha Lakes Ontario, Canada, Febmore
Ukraininan President Petro Poroshenko looks back, followed by Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko and Rmore
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn leaves his hotel to attend the trial in the so-called Carlton Affair, imore
Thai workers ride an ATV during a sandstorm near Kibbutz Lachish near the southern city of Kiryat Gat, Israel,more
Destroyed vehicles, debris and blood on the ground are seen at a bus station after shelling in Donetsk, Ukrainmore
A Buddhist monk plays with a tiger at the Wat Pa Luang Ta Bua, otherwise known as Tiger Temple, in Kanchanaburmore
A Hindu holy man asks for alms as he walks among birds flying at a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, Indimore
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep throughmore
Taya Kyle, wife of slain Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, wipes away tears when viewing images of her husband during her more
A girl reacts as she watched her friend play hopscotch on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, February 11, 2more
A fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad hangs his picture as fellow fighters rest by a Syrian natmore
Captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner Francesco Schettino arrives for his trial in Grosseto, Italy, Febrmore
A man walks in front of police officers during a demonstration by members of the teachers' union CNTE at Reformore
A South Korean army K-2 tank fires during an annual live-fire military exercise in Yangpyeong February 11, 201more
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on themore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel anmore
Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy raises an Egyptian national flag while talking to the judge during his retmore
A woman bakes traditional bread as a girl sits nearby in the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdamore
A man takes part in a anti-austerity pro-government demo in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 201more
Mohamed, 5, watches as Belgian clown Jupette plays guitar at the pediatric department of the Hospital Erasme amore
Demonstrators stand outside the State Supreme Court in Brooklyn, before the arraignment of New York City Policmore
An Afghan girl holds an umbrella as she sits on a grave at a cemetery in Kabul, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohmore
Vice President Joe Biden rubs his brow as President Obama delivers a statement on legislation sent to Congressmore
A boy makes faces as he looks out a window of a train at a railway station in Huizhou, Guangdong province, Chimore
