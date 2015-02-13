Editor's Choice

The mother and brother of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, sit among pictures of him in their East Jerusalem home, February 12, 2015. Islamic State said it was holding Musallam who had posed as a foreign fighter in order to spy for Mossad, an account denied by Israel and by his family, who said he had been kidnapped. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close