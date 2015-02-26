Luis Delgado (L) holds son Marco as husband Antonio Ferndandez holds their daughter Olivia, at their home in Cancun, Mexico February 24, 2015. The gay married couple from Spain who used a Mexican surrogate are unable to return to Spain with their newborn twins as they are unable to secure passports for their babies. The surrogate gave birth to the twins in Tabasco on January 6 but Mexico has refused to give Delgado and Fernandez passports to take the twins home. According to El Pais newspaper, the couple cannot be granted passports due to a conflict of interest. The state of Tabasco recognizes surrogate births but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not. It is illegal for couples to have babies via surrogates in Spain but if the country where the baby was born officially confirms the couple are the biological parents, then Spain will be able to register them. If not, the mother must appear in the paperwork, El Pais reported. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

