Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria February 25, 2015. Kurdish militia pressed an offensive against Islamic State in northeast Syria, cutting one of its supply lines from Iraq, as fears mounted for dozens of Christians abducted by the hardline group. The Assyrian Christians were taken from villages near the town of Tel Tamr, some 20 km (12 miles) to the northwest of the city of Hasaka. There has been no word on their fate. There have been conflicting reports on where the Christians had been taken. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria February 25, 2015. Kurdish militia pressed an offensive against Islamic State in northeast Syria, cutting one of its supply lines from Iraq, as fears mounted for dozens of Christians abducted by the hardline group. The Assyrian Christians were taken from villages near the town of Tel Tamr, some 20 km (12 miles) to the northwest of the city of Hasaka. There has been no word on their fate. There have been conflicting reports on where the Christians had been taken. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar February 14, 2015. He has broken his promise to send for her, Norbanu tells him, so she will now marry off her daughter to another man. Operators of the huts charge customers 10 cents a minute to talk to relatives who have left Rakhine State by boat to seek work overseas. In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo "internet huts" where they can communicate with relatives who left the country, escaping the violence that led to 200 deaths and left over 140,000 homeless in 2012. Some arrive safely, while others are held hostage for ransom by human traffickers at jungle camps in Thailand or Malaysia. REUTERS/Minzayar
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A Palestinian man sits in a couch near the remains of his house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Medics tend to a woman at Madina hospital after she was injured in a mortar attack targeting the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Medics tend to a woman at Madina hospital after she was injured in a mortar attack targeting the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A farm worker cuts sugar cane in a field in the town of San Jose Guayabal, El Salvador February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A farm worker cuts sugar cane in a field in the town of San Jose Guayabal, El Salvador February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is on a transit route for thousands of immigrants every year from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia traveling via Yemen to Saudi Arabia in hope of work. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is on a transit route for thousands of immigrants every year from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia traveling via Yemen to Saudi Arabia in hope of work. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid, Spain February 25, 2015. Montoya shared the flat where she had been living for the last 16 years with her son, his wife and their three children. All the adults in the household are unemployed and they live on the 460 euros ($522) per month which they get from the state, as well as the occasional odd job. The family fell behind with the rent payments and accumulated a debt of 3000 euros ($3407). Their eviction was carried out despite the efforts of anti-eviction activists, who blocked the main entrance door with furniture. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid, Spain February 25, 2015. Montoya shared the flat where she had been living for the last 16 years with her son, his wife and their three children. All the adults in the household are unemployed and they live on the 460 euros ($522) per month which they get from the state, as well as the occasional odd job. The family fell behind with the rent payments and accumulated a debt of 3000 euros ($3407). Their eviction was carried out despite the efforts of anti-eviction activists, who blocked the main entrance door with furniture. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe pose on the deck of a cruise boat as he tours the Tokyo Bay area in Tokyo February 26, 2015. Prince William flew into Japan on Thursday for a four-day visit. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe pose on the deck of a cruise boat as he tours the Tokyo Bay area in Tokyo February 26, 2015. Prince William flew into Japan on Thursday for a four-day visit. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Relatives of avalanche victims return after conducting a search for the victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. More than 90 people have been killed in Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches in 30 years, officials said, with heavy snow set to last for two more days. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Relatives of avalanche victims return after conducting a search for the victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. More than 90 people have been killed in Afghanistan in some of the worst avalanches in 30 years, officials said, with heavy snow set to last for two more days. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi fires a weapon at a shooting range during his visit to an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, Iraq February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi fires a weapon at a shooting range during his visit to an Iraqi army base in Camp Taji in Baghdad, Iraq February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkish soldiers take pictures of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a Turkish embassy car on Thursday, killing at least one person inside, the ministry of interior said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Turkish soldiers take pictures of a vehicle at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. A suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a Turkish embassy car on Thursday, killing at least one person inside, the ministry of interior said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Canadian soldier, deployed in Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve, attends an ice plunge training during a joint military exercise in Adazi, Latvia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A Canadian soldier, deployed in Latvia as part of NATO's Operation Atlantic Resolve, attends an ice plunge training during a joint military exercise in Adazi, Latvia February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Singer Paloma Faith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Muslim woman Samantha Elauf (R), who was denied a sales job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa in 2008, stands with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) lead attorney Barbara Seely (C) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, February 25, 2015. The Court considered whether Elauf, who wears a head scarf, or hijab, was required to specifically request a religious accommodation at her job interview at the store in 2008 when she was 17. The company denied Elauf the job on the grounds that wearing the scarf violated its "look policy" for members of the sales staff. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Muslim woman Samantha Elauf (R), who was denied a sales job at an Abercrombie Kids store in Tulsa in 2008, stands with U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) lead attorney Barbara Seely (C) at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, February 25, 2015. The Court considered whether Elauf, who wears a head scarf, or hijab, was required to specifically request a religious accommodation at her job interview at the store in 2008 when she was 17. The company denied Elauf the job on the grounds that wearing the scarf violated its "look policy" for members of the sales staff. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
An Afghan man carries a solar panel as he wades through flood waters in the Behsud District of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
An Afghan man carries a solar panel as he wades through flood waters in the Behsud District of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 星期三
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fisherman is silhouetted as he walks on a footbridge a day before a visit by French President Francois Hollande in Guiuan, Samar, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A fisherman is silhouetted as he walks on a footbridge a day before a visit by French President Francois Hollande in Guiuan, Samar, which was devastated by Typhoon Haiyan in central Philippines February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
