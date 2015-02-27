版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五 21:35 BJT

Editor's choice

Workers repair electrical grids as civilians walk past buildings damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, Syria February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Workers repair electrical grids as civilians walk past buildings damaged by what activists said were barrel bomore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Workers repair electrical grids as civilians walk past buildings damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, Syria February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
1 / 24
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters

A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A masked, black-clad militant, who has been identified by the Washington Post newspaper as a Briton named Mohammed Emwazi, brandishes a knife in this still image from a 2014 video obtained from SITE Intel Group February 26, 2015. REUTERS/SITE Intel Group/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservatmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 24
A refugee from the town of al-Baghdadi carries her injured child as they sit in an Iraqi Air Force plane, as it arrives at the Ain Al Asad military base in Anbar province, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A refugee from the town of al-Baghdadi carries her injured child as they sit in an Iraqi Air Force plane, as imore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A refugee from the town of al-Baghdadi carries her injured child as they sit in an Iraqi Air Force plane, as it arrives at the Ain Al Asad military base in Anbar province, Iraq February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport, Ukraine February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged bymore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport, Ukraine February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 24
AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 27, 2015. Feyenoord's Europa League match with AS Roma was suspended for 10 minutes in the second half when home supporters hurled objects onto the field after one of the Dutch side's players had been sent off. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Femore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
AS Roma fans leave the Kuip stadium through a secured corridor after the Europa League soccer match against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands February 27, 2015. Feyenoord's Europa League match with AS Roma was suspended for 10 minutes in the second half when home supporters hurled objects onto the field after one of the Dutch side's players had been sent off. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 24
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale mamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A man holds firecrackers while standing on a floor of spent firecrackers, during the opening of a wholesale market in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
Delegates applaud during the UK Independence Party (UKIP) spring conference in Margate, southern England February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Delegates applaud during the UK Independence Party (UKIP) spring conference in Margate, southern England Februmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Delegates applaud during the UK Independence Party (UKIP) spring conference in Margate, southern England February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 24
A convoy of Ukrainian armed forces including armored personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons prepare to move as they pull back from the Debaltseve region, in Paraskoviyvka, eastern Ukraine, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A convoy of Ukrainian armed forces including armored personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons preparemore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A convoy of Ukrainian armed forces including armored personnel carriers, military vehicles and cannons prepare to move as they pull back from the Debaltseve region, in Paraskoviyvka, eastern Ukraine, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 24
Models wait backstage to present creations by Caroline Sablon during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in Seville, Spain February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Models wait backstage to present creations by Caroline Sablon during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Models wait backstage to present creations by Caroline Sablon during the CODE 41 Trending Day, a fashion show in Seville, Spain February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 24
Policemen stand beside empty seats before the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Besiktas and Liverpool in Istanbul, Turkey February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Policemen stand beside empty seats before the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Besiktmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Policemen stand beside empty seats before the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Besiktas and Liverpool in Istanbul, Turkey February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 24
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Politicalmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry speaks with reporters at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 24
Cigar sommelier Daylin Lopez, 30, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cigar sommelier Daylin Lopez, 30, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Cigar sommelier Daylin Lopez, 30, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVII Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 24
Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic amore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 24
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army take part in a winter training in temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army take part in a winter training in temperatures below -10 degrees more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army take part in a winter training in temperatures below -10 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China February 26, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 24
Tourists look at workers holding SUNTRACS union flags during a march against the government over the high cost of living and corruption, in Panama City, Panama February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tourists look at workers holding SUNTRACS union flags during a march against the government over the high costmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Tourists look at workers holding SUNTRACS union flags during a march against the government over the high cost of living and corruption, in Panama City, Panama February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
16 / 24
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remainmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
A mural of a playful-looking kitten, presumably painted by British street artist Banksy, is seen on the remains of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Biet Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
17 / 24
Afghan villagers perform funeral prayers for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan villagers perform funeral prayers for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 26, more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Afghan villagers perform funeral prayers for avalanche victims in Panjshir province, Afghanistan February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
18 / 24
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (R), a former Indonesian domestic helper, is greeted by her supporters outside a district court in Hong Kong February 27, 2015. Former beautician Law Wan-tung, 44, a mother of two, was found guilty of 18 of 20 charges including grievous bodily harm and violence against Erwiana Sulistyaningsih and two other maids, also from Indonesia. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (R), a former Indonesian domestic helper, is greeted by her supporters outside a distrmore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Erwiana Sulistyaningsih (R), a former Indonesian domestic helper, is greeted by her supporters outside a district court in Hong Kong February 27, 2015. Former beautician Law Wan-tung, 44, a mother of two, was found guilty of 18 of 20 charges including grievous bodily harm and violence against Erwiana Sulistyaningsih and two other maids, also from Indonesia. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 24
President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks at a reception celebrating African American History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks at a reception celebrating African American History Month in the more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks at a reception celebrating African American History Month in the East Room of the White House in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
20 / 24
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, India February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, India February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 星期四
Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi, India February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
21 / 24
A view shows the site of a fire in a Syrian refugee camp in Tartous, Syria in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on February 25, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

A view shows the site of a fire in a Syrian refugee camp in Tartous, Syria in this handout photograph distribumore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A view shows the site of a fire in a Syrian refugee camp in Tartous, Syria in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on February 25, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Close
22 / 24
Severin Freund of Germany soars to win the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Severin Freund of Germany soars to win the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Smore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
Severin Freund of Germany soars to win the men's large hill individual ski jumping event at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
23 / 24
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 26, 2015more

Reuters / 2015年 2月 27日 星期五
A fisherman casts his line as birds fly over the Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 25日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 24日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐