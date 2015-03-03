版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 3日 星期二 10:25 BJT

Editor's choice

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 27
Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with another relative, also member of the Peshmerga, before the burial ceremony at Mazar Sharaf Eldin, a sacred and cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, north of Sinjar, Iraq, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with anmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with another relative, also member of the Peshmerga, before the burial ceremony at Mazar Sharaf Eldin, a sacred and cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, north of Sinjar, Iraq, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
2 / 27
Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California March 2, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 27
Simon Peter Lutaya stretches a thread as he creates embroidery using his feet at his family home in Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2015. Lutaya, 27, who has a physical disability due to a severe form of meningitis, spent eight years learning craft making in a special needs school near Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena

Simon Peter Lutaya stretches a thread as he creates embroidery using his feet at his family home in Uganda's cmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Simon Peter Lutaya stretches a thread as he creates embroidery using his feet at his family home in Uganda's capital Kampala March 2, 2015. Lutaya, 27, who has a physical disability due to a severe form of meningitis, spent eight years learning craft making in a special needs school near Kampala. REUTERS/James Akena
Close
4 / 27
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu

Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militia movement, displays her injuries during a visit by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in northern Uganda March 1, 2015. Bensouda is visiting the region to meet people who said they were victims of the LRA following the capture of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, who is currently under the custody of the ICC in the Hague after defecting in late December and handing himself over to the Seleka rebels who control swathes of the north and east of the Central African Republic. REUTERS/Edward Echwalu
Close
5 / 27
Survivors of an avalanche walk in Abdullah Khil village, Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Survivors of an avalanche walk in Abdullah Khil village, Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Survivors of an avalanche walk in Abdullah Khil village, Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
6 / 27
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 27
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
8 / 27
Hindu devotees daubed in color throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh state, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Hindu devotees daubed in color throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Hindu devotees daubed in color throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh state, India March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
9 / 27
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nationmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 27
Children salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a primary school in Bozhou, Anhui province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Children salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a primary school in Bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Children salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a primary school in Bozhou, Anhui province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 27
A farmer pulls an old fishing net over a rice field to protect it from birds in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A farmer pulls an old fishing net over a rice field to protect it from birds in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
A farmer pulls an old fishing net over a rice field to protect it from birds in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 27
Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 2, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool
Close
13 / 27
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffers from cystic fibrosis, at an hospital room in Santiago, Chile February 28, 2015. Maureira made an emotional plea to be allowed to die, filming herself asking Bachelet to authorize her euthanasia. In a video that the media said had been uploaded to her Facebook page on February 22, 2015, Valentina said from her hospital bed: "I am asking to speak urgently to the president because I am tired of living with this sickness and she can authorize the injection to put me to sleep forever." REUTERS/Ximena Navarro/Chilean Presidency/Handout

Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffersmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffers from cystic fibrosis, at an hospital room in Santiago, Chile February 28, 2015. Maureira made an emotional plea to be allowed to die, filming herself asking Bachelet to authorize her euthanasia. In a video that the media said had been uploaded to her Facebook page on February 22, 2015, Valentina said from her hospital bed: "I am asking to speak urgently to the president because I am tired of living with this sickness and she can authorize the injection to put me to sleep forever." REUTERS/Ximena Navarro/Chilean Presidency/Handout
Close
14 / 27
(L-R) Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder and Shelby Fenner arrive at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Canada March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

(L-R) Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder and Shelby Fenner arrive at the 2015 Canadian Screemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
(L-R) Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder and Shelby Fenner arrive at the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto, Canada March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 27
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica gets into his Volkswagen Beetle after handing over the presidential sash to Tabare Vazquez (not pictured) in Montevideo, Uruguay March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Pazos

Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica gets into his Volkswagen Beetle after handing over the presidential sasmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica gets into his Volkswagen Beetle after handing over the presidential sash to Tabare Vazquez (not pictured) in Montevideo, Uruguay March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Pazos
Close
16 / 27
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, Russia March 1, 2015. Holding placards declaring "I am not afraid", thousands of Russians marched in Moscow on Sunday in memory of Nemtsov, whose murder has widened a split in society that some say could threaten Russia's future. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead onmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead on Friday night, in central Moscow, Russia March 1, 2015. Holding placards declaring "I am not afraid", thousands of Russians marched in Moscow on Sunday in memory of Nemtsov, whose murder has widened a split in society that some say could threaten Russia's future. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
17 / 27
A volunteer of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republican guard fires a Konkurs wire-guided anti-tank missile during shooting training in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A volunteer of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republican guard fires a Konkurs wire-guided anmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
A volunteer of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republican guard fires a Konkurs wire-guided anti-tank missile during shooting training in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
18 / 27
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria aftmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 27
Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) take part in a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the group's founding, in Gaza City March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) take part in a rally mamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) take part in a rally marking the 46th anniversary of the group's founding, in Gaza City March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
20 / 27
Protesters restrain a man who allegedly beat other fellow protesters during a demonstration against mainland traders, at Yuen Long in Hong Kong March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters restrain a man who allegedly beat other fellow protesters during a demonstration against mainland tmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 1日 星期日
Protesters restrain a man who allegedly beat other fellow protesters during a demonstration against mainland traders, at Yuen Long in Hong Kong March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
21 / 27
Fyodor Guban, 45, stands in the ruins of his house in a neighborhood near airport in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Fyodor Guban, 45, stands in the ruins of his house in a neighborhood near airport in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Fyodor Guban, 45, stands in the ruins of his house in a neighborhood near airport in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 27
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 27
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. Australian death row prisoners Andrew Chan, 31, and Myuran Sukumaran, 33, two members of the so-called Bali Nine group are currently jailed in Kerobokan prison. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali Febrmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. Australian death row prisoners Andrew Chan, 31, and Myuran Sukumaran, 33, two members of the so-called Bali Nine group are currently jailed in Kerobokan prison. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
24 / 27
Republican Guards walk in the rain during a ceremony to welcome Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Republican Guards walk in the rain during a ceremony to welcome Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in the courtmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Republican Guards walk in the rain during a ceremony to welcome Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, France March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
25 / 27
A participant in the Chicago Polar Plunge dressed as the Sesame Street character "Elmo" emerges from the partially frozen waters of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A participant in the Chicago Polar Plunge dressed as the Sesame Street character "Elmo" emerges from the partimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
A participant in the Chicago Polar Plunge dressed as the Sesame Street character "Elmo" emerges from the partially frozen waters of Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
26 / 27
Chelsea's John Terry and teammates celebrate winning the Capital One Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in London, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Chelsea's John Terry and teammates celebrate winning the Capital One Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in London, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 2日 星期一
Chelsea's John Terry and teammates celebrate winning the Capital One Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in London, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 2月 28日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 27日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 26日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐