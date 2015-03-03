Editor's choice
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, March 2,more
Kurdish Yazidis, relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn with anmore
Gerald Pitts puts a rose on a memorial for a man killed by police on skid row in Los Angeles, California Marchmore
Simon Peter Lutaya stretches a thread as he creates embroidery using his feet at his family home in Uganda's cmore
Hellen Akello, 38, a victim of the Lira district attacks by members of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) militimore
Survivors of an avalanche walk in Abdullah Khil village, Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan Marchmore
A house which was damaged by fighting is seen in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Bamore
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintermore
Hindu devotees daubed in color throw colored powder inside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations imore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry addresses the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nationmore
Children salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a primary school in Bmore
A farmer pulls an old fishing net over a rice field to protect it from birds in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesmore
Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, China March 2, 2015.more
Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffersmore
(L-R) Mark Critch, Cathy Jones, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder and Shelby Fenner arrive at the 2015 Canadian Screemore
Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica gets into his Volkswagen Beetle after handing over the presidential sasmore
People hold flags and posters during a march to commemorate Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead onmore
A volunteer of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republican guard fires a Konkurs wire-guided anmore
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, Syria aftmore
Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) take part in a rally mamore
Protesters restrain a man who allegedly beat other fellow protesters during a demonstration against mainland tmore
Fyodor Guban, 45, stands in the ruins of his house in a neighborhood near airport in Donetsk, Ukraine March 1,more
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand with their weapons in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside, more
Prisoners move a metal fence inside of the Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali Febrmore
Republican Guards walk in the rain during a ceremony to welcome Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in the courtmore
A participant in the Chicago Polar Plunge dressed as the Sesame Street character "Elmo" emerges from the partimore
Chelsea's John Terry and teammates celebrate winning the Capital One Cup against Tottenham Hotspur in London, more
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.