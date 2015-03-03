Chile's President Michelle Bachelet poses for a selfie with Valentina Maureira, a 14-year old girl who suffers from cystic fibrosis, at an hospital room in Santiago, Chile February 28, 2015. Maureira made an emotional plea to be allowed to die, filming herself asking Bachelet to authorize her euthanasia. In a video that the media said had been uploaded to her Facebook page on February 22, 2015, Valentina said from her hospital bed: "I am asking to speak urgently to the president because I am tired of living with this sickness and she can authorize the injection to put me to sleep forever." REUTERS/Ximena Navarro/Chilean Presidency/Handout

