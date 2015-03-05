版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 09:00 BJT

Editor's choice

Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom pmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 31
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a memore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 31
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, bemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Two paramilitary policemen stand guard under red flags on the roof of the National Museum as the sun rises, before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 31
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the bodmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
4 / 31
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 31
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp that was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp that was closed dmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp that was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
6 / 31
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 31
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile Marchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
Close
8 / 31
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, Marcmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
9 / 31
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A Turkish Airlines plane lies on a field after it overshot the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal March 4, 2015. According to local media, all passengers and crew members were rescued. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
10 / 31
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
11 / 31
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo, Syria March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo, Syria March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 31
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's most powerful politicians and is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's most powerful politicians and is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 31
An exhibitor arranges jewellery behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

An exhibitor arranges jewellery behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show March 4,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An exhibitor arranges jewellery behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 31
Monks practice martial arts in the snow at Wanshou Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Monks practice martial arts in the snow at Wanshou Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, China March 2, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
Monks practice martial arts in the snow at Wanshou Temple in Changchun, Jilin province, China March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 31
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A schoolboy walks through an alley in a slum, during early morning in Mumbai, India March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 31
An armored police vehicle, believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March 4, 2015. The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tensions between Australia and Indonesia following repeated pleas of mercy for the pair, who are among 11 death row convicts scheduled to go before a firing squad. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An armored police vehicle, believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a fermore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
An armored police vehicle, believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia March 4, 2015. The planned executions of Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, have ratcheted up diplomatic tensions between Australia and Indonesia following repeated pleas of mercy for the pair, who are among 11 death row convicts scheduled to go before a firing squad. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
17 / 31
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil February 12, 20more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
New Ford trucks are seen at a parking lot of the Ford factory in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 31
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, Ukraine more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
The hand of a dead Ukrainian soldier is pictured through the rubble of the destroyed Donetsk airport, Ukraine March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
19 / 31
A bushfire burns in Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

A bushfire burns in Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A bushfire burns in Cape Town's Tokai forest, South Africa March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
20 / 31
Men take a rest while attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Men take a rest while attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Namore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Men take a rest while attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
21 / 31
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a meeting more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of a meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 31
Participants from the Mongolia stand check their phones, at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Participants from the Mongolia stand check their phones, at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Participants from the Mongolia stand check their phones, at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
23 / 31
A man runs on the beach along Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A man runs on the beach along Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2015年 3月 3日 星期二
A man runs on the beach along Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
24 / 31
Rescuer Yulia Borisova (R) offers her hand to colleague and friend Alexander Savinich for a kiss during a rock climbing evacuation training session on the Tsarskie Vorota (Tsar Gate) rock on the bank of the frozen Biryusa Bay of the Yenisei River near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia March 3, 2015. Borisova, aged 44, master of sports in alpinism and former Russian champion in mountaineering, is the only female member of the "Spasatel" (Rescuer) state regional search and rescue service group. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Rescuer Yulia Borisova (R) offers her hand to colleague and friend Alexander Savinich for a kiss during a rockmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Rescuer Yulia Borisova (R) offers her hand to colleague and friend Alexander Savinich for a kiss during a rock climbing evacuation training session on the Tsarskie Vorota (Tsar Gate) rock on the bank of the frozen Biryusa Bay of the Yenisei River near Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia March 3, 2015. Borisova, aged 44, master of sports in alpinism and former Russian champion in mountaineering, is the only female member of the "Spasatel" (Rescuer) state regional search and rescue service group. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
25 / 31
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. Los Amore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. Los Angeles police officers trying to subdue a robbery suspect in the city's skid row section shot and killed the man as he tried to grab an officer's gun during a scuffle that was captured on video, police said on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
26 / 31
Family members wait outside the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk, Ukraine March 4, 2015. A blast at the coal mine in the eastern Ukrainian rebel stronghold of Donetsk killed more than 30 people, a local official said on Wednesday, with dozens more miners who were underground at the time unaccounted for. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Family members wait outside the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk, Ukraine March 4, 2015. A blast at the coal minemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Family members wait outside the Zasyadko coal mine in Donetsk, Ukraine March 4, 2015. A blast at the coal mine in the eastern Ukrainian rebel stronghold of Donetsk killed more than 30 people, a local official said on Wednesday, with dozens more miners who were underground at the time unaccounted for. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 31
A worshiper, with steel hooks pierced through his cheeks, takes part in Hei Neak Ta, or Spirit Parade, which marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

A worshiper, with steel hooks pierced through his cheeks, takes part in Hei Neak Ta, or Spirit Parade, which mmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A worshiper, with steel hooks pierced through his cheeks, takes part in Hei Neak Ta, or Spirit Parade, which marks the end of Chinese New Year celebrations, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
28 / 31
Actor Zhao Benshan, a delegate of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, wipes his face as he talks to journalists during a session of the CPPCC, in Beijing, China March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Actor Zhao Benshan, a delegate of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, wipes his face as he talmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Actor Zhao Benshan, a delegate of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, wipes his face as he talks to journalists during a session of the CPPCC, in Beijing, China March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 31
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves prior to his address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves prior to his address to a joint meeting of Congress in the Houmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves prior to his address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
30 / 31
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's most powerful politicians and is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani provincmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Buddhist monks prepare for an alms offering ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, as the sun rises on Makha Bucha Day, March 4, 2015. The Dhammakaya temple members include some of Thailand's most powerful politicians and is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 4日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2015年 2月 28日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 2月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐