A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close