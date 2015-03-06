版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 6日 星期五 09:42 BJT

Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Shi'ite fighter sits on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A Shi'ite fighter sits on a military vehicle in the town of Hamrin in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy March 4, 2015. At least 10 North African migrants died when their rubber boat overturned in the southern Mediterranean while more than a thousand more were rescued from eight other vessels over Tuesday and Wednesday, Italian and Tunisian authorities said. The survivors were taken to ports in Italy -- part of a growing surge of people risking the dangerous journey to flee poverty, civil war in Syria, military conscription in Eritrea, anarchy in Libya and other conflict zones. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Male Afghan women's rights activist pose for media as they wear burqas to show their solidarity with Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Male Afghan women's rights activist pose for media as they wear burqas to show their solidarity with Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A heroin addict injects heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A cleaner removes bloodstains from an earlier incident where U.S. ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert was slashed in the face, at an art center in central Seoul, South Korea March 5, 2015. Lippert was slashed in the face by a member of a pro-Korean unification group at a public forum held in the South Korean capital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he is in stable condition in hospital, officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A cleaner removes bloodstains from an earlier incident where U.S. ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert was slashed in the face, at an art center in central Seoul, South Korea March 5, 2015. Lippert was slashed in the face by a member of a pro-Korean unification group at a public forum held in the South Korean capital. His injuries were not life-threatening and he is in stable condition in hospital, officials said. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man carries a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on the anniversary of Stalin's death in his hometown Gori, west of capital Tbilisi, Georgia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A man carries a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on the anniversary of Stalin's death in his hometown Gori, west of capital Tbilisi, Georgia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Women take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Boys play with a BB gun in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi, the festival of colors. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
The face of a widow is seen daubed in color after she took part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan, India March 4, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi, the festival of colors. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and coloured powder. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An engineer walks on an iron structure at the construction site of a railway bridge in Kouri in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir state, India March 4, 2015. India's government unveiled plans last month to invest $137 billion in its decrepit rail network over the next five years, heralding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive approach to building infrastructure needed to unlock faster economic growth. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
An engineer walks on an iron structure at the construction site of a railway bridge in Kouri in the Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir state, India March 4, 2015. India's government unveiled plans last month to invest $137 billion in its decrepit rail network over the next five years, heralding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive approach to building infrastructure needed to unlock faster economic growth. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Civil defense members try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Civil defense members try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Qadi Askar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. Mexican security forces have captured Morales, leader of the bloody Zetas drug cartel and one of the country's most wanted men, security officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Omar Trevino Morales, known as "Z-42" and leader of the Zetas drug cartel, is escorted by soldiers during a media conference about his arrest in Mexico City March 4, 2015. Mexican security forces have captured Morales, leader of the bloody Zetas drug cartel and one of the country's most wanted men, security officials said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An acrobat crosses a tightrope with his knees over the Wanda Plaza in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
An acrobat crosses a tightrope with his knees over the Wanda Plaza in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Woo
A man walks past a destroyed house in a residential area in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A man walks past a destroyed house in a residential area in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to Russia, where she was imprisoned on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine. At home, she has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko stands inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to Russia, where she was imprisoned on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine. At home, she has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Indian designer Manish Arora as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman walks at the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A woman walks at the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rapper Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Rapper Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg, performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack on Monday in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party, wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independent Party, wears socks bearing the Pound Sterling symbol as he attends the launch of his immigration policy for the general election, at a venue in London, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People perform a dragon dance to celebrate Chap Goh Meh in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 5, 2015. Chap Goh Meh is celebrated on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and the final day of the new year celebrations, during the first full moon of the year. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
People perform a dragon dance to celebrate Chap Goh Meh in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 5, 2015. Chap Goh Meh is celebrated on the 15th day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and the final day of the new year celebrations, during the first full moon of the year. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 5日
