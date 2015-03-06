Editor's choice
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the more
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California Marmore
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4more
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican stamore
Members of an anti-narcotics police force participate in a joint demonstration, with their counterparts from tmore
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, more
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National Pemore
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead omore
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Delta Flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2more
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-govemore
Police restrain student Ei Thinzar Maung during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago divisionmore
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival more
Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, walks out of a detention center in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2015. more
A man smokes a cigarette as he sits inside a car near a destroyed open market in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 201more
Actor Chris O'Donnell poses with co-star LL Cool J from the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" after unveilmore
People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chimore
An Israeli border police woman cries at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem March 6, 2015. A Palestinian motormore
A lone tourist walks on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5,more
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mmore
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), imore
Protestors gather outside a police facility called Homan Square, demanding an investigation into a media repormore
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province,more
Zoo staff Sholpan Abdibekova and Tomiris, a five-year-old chimpanzee, react as they watch a BBC environmental more
A student uses her mobile phone before she sleeps, during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bagmore
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.