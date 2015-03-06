版本:
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report on TMZ, which said that Ford, 72, suffered multiple gashes to his head and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, celebrity website TMZ reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report on TMZ, which said that Ford, 72, suffered multiple gashes to his head and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican states Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma confirmed the discovery of mummified bodies, which apparently correspond to two men, at the glacier called Jamapa, on the north side of the Pico de Orizaba volcano, local media reported. The bodies could not be recovered due to weather and the risky conditions of the area. The bodies could belong to missing climbers who disappeared on November 2, 1959 during an avalanche. REUTERS/Hilario Aguilar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 7日 星期六
The mummified body of a climber is seen at Citlaltepetl volcano (Pico de Orizaba) on the limits of Mexican states Puebla and Veracruz March 5, 2015. Members of Mexican Mountaineering Club and Civil Protection of the municipality of Chalchicomula de Sesma confirmed the discovery of mummified bodies, which apparently correspond to two men, at the glacier called Jamapa, on the north side of the Pico de Orizaba volcano, local media reported. The bodies could not be recovered due to weather and the risky conditions of the area. The bodies could belong to missing climbers who disappeared on November 2, 1959 during an avalanche. REUTERS/Hilario Aguilar
Members of an anti-narcotics police force participate in a joint demonstration, with their counterparts from the military, in Lake Titicaca at Tiquina, Bolivia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Members of an anti-narcotics police force participate in a joint demonstration, with their counterparts from the military, in Lake Titicaca at Tiquina, Bolivia March 5, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital, Kabul, on Thursday to draw attention to women's rights by donning head-to-toe burqas that for many people worldwide have come to symbolize the suppression of women. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A male Afghan women's rights activist poses for pictures in a burqa to show solidarity to Afghan women ahead of International Women's Day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 5, 2015. A group of Afghan men marched through the capital, Kabul, on Thursday to draw attention to women's rights by donning head-to-toe burqas that for many people worldwide have come to symbolize the suppression of women. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Delta Flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Delta Flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi, the festival of colors. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Widows daubed in colors chant religious hymns as they take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan, India March 5, 2015. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi, the festival of colors. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police restrain student Ei Thinzar Maung during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar March 6, 2015. They are protesting against the education bill that they say limits academic independence by stifling student unions and putting decision-making power in the hands of the Education Ministry rather than universities. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Police restrain student Ei Thinzar Maung during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar March 6, 2015. They are protesting against the education bill that they say limits academic independence by stifling student unions and putting decision-making power in the hands of the Education Ministry rather than universities. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, walks out of a detention center in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2015. Navalny walked out of a Moscow detention center a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead, in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, walks out of a detention center in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2015. Navalny walked out of a Moscow detention center a week after fellow opposition leader Boris Nemtsov was shot dead, in what his allies say was a political killing aimed at intimidating them. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes a cigarette as he sits inside a car near a destroyed open market in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A man smokes a cigarette as he sits inside a car near a destroyed open market in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Actor Chris O'Donnell poses with co-star LL Cool J from the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Actor Chris O'Donnell poses with co-star LL Cool J from the television series "NCIS: Los Angeles" after unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
People gather to celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Israeli border police woman cries at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem March 6, 2015. A Palestinian motorist rammed the vehicle into a group of pedestrians standing near a Jerusalem tram stop on Friday, injuring at least five people, Israeli police said. The incident, which police said they were treating as a terrorist attack, took place on a main road in East Jerusalem, the predominantly Arab side of the city, close to an Israeli border police station. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
An Israeli border police woman cries at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem March 6, 2015. A Palestinian motorist rammed the vehicle into a group of pedestrians standing near a Jerusalem tram stop on Friday, injuring at least five people, Israeli police said. The incident, which police said they were treating as a terrorist attack, took place on a main road in East Jerusalem, the predominantly Arab side of the city, close to an Israeli border police station. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A lone tourist walks on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
A lone tourist walks on the National Mall near the Lincoln Memorial during a snow storm in Washington March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk, Ukraine March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2105. Kelly, along with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka were at GCTC for the second day of training in preparation for their launch to the International Space Station onboard a Soyuz spacecraft March 27. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly is seen inside a Soyuz simulator at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), in Star City, Russia, March 4, 2105. Kelly, along with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka were at GCTC for the second day of training in preparation for their launch to the International Space Station onboard a Soyuz spacecraft March 27. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Protestors gather outside a police facility called Homan Square, demanding an investigation into a media report denied by police that the site functions as an off-the-books interrogation compound, in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015. British newspaper The Guardian said in a report the Chicago Police Department holds suspects and witnesses for long periods of time at a former warehouse, without giving them access to attorneys or phone calls to family and without recording their detention. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Protestors gather outside a police facility called Homan Square, demanding an investigation into a media report denied by police that the site functions as an off-the-books interrogation compound, in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015. British newspaper The Guardian said in a report the Chicago Police Department holds suspects and witnesses for long periods of time at a former warehouse, without giving them access to attorneys or phone calls to family and without recording their detention. REUTERS/Jim Young
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
Shi'ite fighters launch a rocket towards Islamic State militants during heavy fighting in Salahuddin province, Iraq March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf
Zoo staff Sholpan Abdibekova and Tomiris, a five-year-old chimpanzee, react as they watch a BBC environmental programme in a primate winter enclosure in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
Zoo staff Sholpan Abdibekova and Tomiris, a five-year-old chimpanzee, react as they watch a BBC environmental programme in a primate winter enclosure in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A student uses her mobile phone before she sleeps, during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar late March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 6日 星期五
A student uses her mobile phone before she sleeps, during a protest against an education bill in Letpadan, Bago division, Myanmar late March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
