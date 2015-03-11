Editor's Choice
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, more
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 5more
Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERmore
A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Amore
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inmore
A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015.more
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations more
Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battlemore
Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crmore
Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the mmore
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German desimore
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesmore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, amore
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERSmore
Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out ofmore
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERmore
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tmore
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopemore
Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equamore
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words readimore
A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish limore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance more
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finmore
Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultmore
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the tmore
Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchamore
A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a cmore
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontmore
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese more
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, atmore
U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ammore
A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Remore
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in thmore
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015.more
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.