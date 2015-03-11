版本:
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home, March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. Israeli security officials said they were aware of the video but could not confirm that it was authentic. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home, March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. Israeli security officials said they were aware of the video but could not confirm that it was authentic. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian girls play at their family's house, that witnesses said was damaged by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Illegal immigrants sit at an immigration holding center in the town of Garabulli, Libya March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, but said it was still unclear what caused the accident on Monday afternoon in the rugged western province of La Rioja. REUTERS/Jorge Torres

A view of the charred wreckage of the two helicopters which collided in the region of Villa Castelli, in the Argentine province of La Rioja March 10, 2015. France mourned on Tuesday the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. Investigators removed the bodies of Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat, yachtswoman Florence Arthaud and boxer Alexis Vastine from the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, but said it was still unclear what caused the accident on Monday afternoon in the rugged western province of La Rioja. REUTERS/Jorge Torres
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat is seen with bullet holes in an undated evidence picture shown to jurors in Boston March 10, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout
A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A skier climbs up the summit on Seegrube mountain above the western Austrian city of Innsbruck, Marc 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, at the Museum of Sens in the Burgundy region, France March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Transport staff members prepare to pack the two-cornered hat worn by French Emperor Napoleon during the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, at the Museum of Sens in the Burgundy region, France March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crossrail station in London, England March 10, 2015. Liverpool Street is one of 10 new Crossrail stations being built in London, as part of a new railway line due to be operational in 2019. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Workers view the tunnel boring machine Victoria after it broke into the eastern end of the Liverpool Street Crossrail station in London, England March 10, 2015. Liverpool Street is one of 10 new Crossrail stations being built in London, as part of a new railway line due to be operational in 2019. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in Sanaa, Yemen March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Supporters of Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, stand on the monument of the Unknown Soldier, during a demonstration to demand for presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency, in Sanaa, Yemen March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Cara Delevingne (C) kisses model Baptiste Giabiconi as Kendall Jenner (2ndL) looks on during German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan, Myanmar, March 10, 2015. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. Currently, polls show Netanyahu's Likud party and the centre-left Zionist Union opposition running neck-and-neck, with each predicted to win around 24 seats in the Knesset. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Isaac Herzog, Co-leader of the centre-left Zionist Union, are pictured together as campaign billboards rotate in Tel Aviv, March 9, 2015. Currently, polls show Netanyahu's Likud party and the centre-left Zionist Union opposition running neck-and-neck, with each predicted to win around 24 seats in the Knesset. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training centre in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out of the tournament in their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, Australia, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Bangladesh's Nassir Hossain (top) leaps onto team mates in celebration after Bangladesh knocked England out of the tournament in their Cricket World Cup match in Adelaide, Australia, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A gate filled with shrapnel holes is pictured in Donetsk's Oktyabrski district, Ukraine, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (

Decontamination workers wearing protective suits and masks, remove radiated soil and leaves from a forest in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (
A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man carries a dummy elephant in the streets downtown of Guatemala City March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equality" in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former President Bill Clinton listens to speakers during "Not There Yet: A Data Driven Analysis of Gender Equality" in New York March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese Katsumoto Saotome, 82, a survivor of Great Tokyo Air Raids in 1945, wears a headband with words reading 'Kamikaze' on it, which he carried during an evacuation in the bombing during an interview with Reuters at his home in Tokyo March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 in this handout video provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 2015. A circle (top) indicates the area of a man identified by prosecutors as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office

A still image captured from surveillance video shows the moment when a second bomb exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013 in this handout video provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 9, 2015. A circle (top) indicates the area of a man identified by prosecutors as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Commonwealth Observance service at Westminster Abbey in London March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (L) greets Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis at a euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) in Brussels March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Attendants prepare tea for delegates ahead of the second plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters cover their ears as a rocket is launched during a clash with Islamic State militants in the town of al-Alam, Iraq, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Two women hug as they sleep at a balustrade in downtown Lisbon, Portugal, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a chapel at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, March 9, 2015. The Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, 60, the leader of the 3,000-member Light Korean Presbyterian Church in suburban Toronto, was last heard from on Jan. 31 and is believed to be the Canadian who diplomats have confirmed is being detained by North Korean authorities. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A sound operator prays on top of his soundboard during a prayer service for Reverend Hyeon Soo Lim, inside a chapel at the Light Korean Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, March 9, 2015. The Rev. Hyeon Soo Lim, 60, the leader of the 3,000-member Light Korean Presbyterian Church in suburban Toronto, was last heard from on Jan. 31 and is believed to be the Canadian who diplomats have confirmed is being detained by North Korean authorities. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, Canada, in this March 7, 2015. REUTERS/TSBCanada

Smoke rises from fires caused by the derailment of a CN Railway train carrying crude oil near the northern Ontario community of Gogama, Ontario, Canada, in this March 7, 2015. REUTERS/TSBCanada
A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile shouts slogan from a police vehicle after being detained during a protest outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, March 10, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl sits on a suitcase as she waits with her family for a travel permit to cross into Egypt, at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to South Korea left a Seoul hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist with a history of violent protest, causing wounds that required 80 stitches to the envoy's face. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert waves as he leaves a hospital in Seoul March 10, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to South Korea left a Seoul hospital on Tuesday, five days after he was slashed by a knife-wielding Korean nationalist with a history of violent protest, causing wounds that required 80 stitches to the envoy's face. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Tibetan woman spins a prayer wheel during a function to mark the 56th Tibetan Uprising Day at the Tibetan Refugee camp in Lalitpur, Nepal, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 22,000 miles organised to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard

A view of the Solar Impulse 2 on flight after taking off from Al Bateen Airport in United Arab Emirates, in this handout picture provided to Reuters, courtesy of Jean Revillard, on March 9, 2015. Solar Impulse 2 took off from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates en route to the Omani capital Muscat at the start of a five-month journey of 22,000 miles organised to focus the world's attention on sustainable energy. REUTERS/Jean Revillard
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch during an Apple event in San Francisco, California March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
