The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, which also appeared on Twitter feeds used by Islamic State supporters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

