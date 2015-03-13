版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 13日 星期五 10:15 BJT

A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. The shooting of two police officers in Ferguson during a protest rally sparked an intense manhunt for suspects and ratcheted up tensions in a city at the center of a national debate over race and policing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Police arrests a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer center in Slaviansk, Ukraine, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule with International Space Station (ISS) crew members Barry Wilmore of the U.S., Alexander Samokutyaev and Elena Serova of Russia is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan in this March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Hostess Roxy Wood waits prior to the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser to benefit the Pasadena Aids Service Center at Edwin Mills in Pasadena, California March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. Iraqi security forces and mainly Shi'ite militia exchanged fire sporadically with Islamic State fighters in Tikrit, a day after they pushed into Saddam Hussein's home city in their biggest offensive yet against the militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Models present creations by Italian designer Giambattista Valli as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A couple holds hands as they look at the image of a young couple who were killed in the Madrid train bombings at the "Forest of the Remembrance" (El Bosque del Recuerdo), a memorial garden which commemorates the victims of the 2004 Madrid train bombings, in Madrid, Spain, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
An injured inmate is escorted by military policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, March 11, 2015. Three inmates were killed and 19 people were injured, including inmates and military policemen, in a riot after judicial authorities tried to transfer 21 dangerous inmates to a high security prison, a police spokesman said. REUTERS/Enrique Ordonez

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Jeremy Clarkson watches from the stands as Chelsea plays Paris St match at Stamford Bridge, London, March 11, 2015. Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
People take pictures as the SLS five-segment Solid Rocket Motor undergoes a static test fire at the Orbital ATK facility in Promontory, Utah March 11, 2015. A beefed-up space shuttle solid rocket motor passed a two-minute test firing in Utah, a key milestone toward the debut flight of NASA's deep-space launcher in 2018, the U.S. space agency said. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv March 11, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A huge poster shows a model wearing jeans and part of a nun's habit, on a building in Naples, Italy, March 11, 2015. Rosso di Sera, an Italian ready-to-wear clothing chain, has caused a stir by putting up the huge publicity poster of a semi-nude woman dressed as a nun in Naples less than two weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit the southern port city. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Alain Vastine, the father of French boxer Alexis Vastine, reacts as he attends a ceremony to pay tribute to his son, to Olympic swimmer Camille Muffat and yachtswoman Florence Arthaud at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris, March 11, 2015. France mourned the deaths of three sports stars who were among 10 people killed in an accident when two helicopters collided in a remote region of Argentina during the filming of a reality TV show. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Delegates take part in the third plenary meeting of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
U.S. baritone Lee Poulis (R) and baritone Jouni Kokora of Finland perform during a rehearsal of "Doctor Atomic" opera by John Adams at the Maestranza theatre in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C), reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the Coral Cup during the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 11, 20015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Protesters gather in central Brussels during a trade unions meeting March 11, 2015. Several thousand public and private sector workers, employees and trade union members demonstrated over austerity measures undertaken by the Belgian government. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
Student protesters are seen gripping on to the bars of a prison vehicle as they are transported to a court in Letpadan March 11, 2015. Myanmar's opposition National League for Democracy (NLD) demanded an inquiry on Wednesday into clashes between police and protesters in which students, monks and journalists were beaten with batons and more than 100 people were arrested. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
A protester confronts a police officer outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. Two police officers were shot during a protest outside Ferguson, Missouri police headquarters early on Thursday, police said, just hours after the city's police chief quit following a damning U.S. Justice Department report into his force. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Civilians and security personnel stand at the scene of an explosion at a police station in the Libyan capital Tripoli March 12, 2015. Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were responsible for a bomb attack on a police station in the Libyan capital on Thursday, a statement posted on Twitter said. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
People carry the coffins of the journalists Danilo Lopez (L) and Federico Salazar (R) in the streets of Mazatenango, south of Guatemala City, March 11, 2015. Two journalists, Danilo Lopez, of the newspaper Prensa Libre and Federico Salazar, of the Nuevo Mundo radio, were killed on March 10 in Mazatenango by gunmen. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A Ukrainian soldier looks out from an armored vehicle at a position near Kurakhovo, not far from Donetsk March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A new South Korean military officer runs into an echelon as they attend a joint commissioning ceremony for 6,478 new officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines at the military headquarters in Gyeryong March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Members of the Ukrainian armed forces take their positions near Kurakhovo, Ukraine, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Riot police use water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Ankara, Turkey, March 11, 2015. Turkish police fired water cannon and teargas at hundreds of protesters who had gathered to mark the first anniversary of the death of a teenager fatally wounded during anti-government demonstrations. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Illegal immigrants stand in an immigration holding center on the outskirts of Misrata, Libya, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 11日 星期三
