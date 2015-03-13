版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 02:30 BJT

Editor's Choice

An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighbourhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Close
1 / 29
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely abandoned after violent protests and looting in November that erupted after a grand jury verdict in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by white policeman Darren Wilson in August. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are begimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 14日 星期六
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are beginning to tear down some of the stores destroyed by fire along West Florissant Avenue, the worst-hit thoroughfare in the city left largely abandoned after violent protests and looting in November that erupted after a grand jury verdict in the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by white policeman Darren Wilson in August. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 29
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100 individuals drawn from communities across the city, working together with Californian artist David Best. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonsmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonstrate the transformative power of the arts in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 13, 2015. It has been built and raised by more than 100 individuals drawn from communities across the city, working together with Californian artist David Best. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
3 / 29
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic milimore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic militant activities, weeps at their home in Piera, northeastern Spain, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
4 / 29
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong dumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong during the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 29
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 29
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in Newmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in New York March 12, 2015. New York City is proposing to reduce violence among inmates at its troubled Rikers Island jail by limiting visitors, adding security cameras and separating rival gangs, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 29
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing sessmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 29
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup matchmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup match in Hamilton, New Zealand, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
9 / 29
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool

The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Brmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Bristol County Superior Court in Fall River, Massachusetts March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Pool
Close
10 / 29
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 29
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12, 2015. Israelis will vote in a parliamentary election on March 17, choosing among party lists of candidates to serve in the 120-seat Knesset. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 29
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American

Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Fergusomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Ferguson, Missouri March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/St. Louis American
Close
13 / 29
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
14 / 29
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the inauguration ceremony of the Porto do Futuro (Port of Future), a new area of Rio de Janeiro's port, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
15 / 29
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name both men on their son's birth certificate after legally adopting Cooper in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York City apartment March 9, 2015. The couple, who are legally married in New York State, sued the state of Ohio after the state refused to name both men on their son's birth certificate after legally adopting Cooper in Ohio. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 29
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, in Seoul, South Korea, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 29
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Close
18 / 29
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border city, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury, as well as provide hope for the hospitalized patients and their families, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2015. Through clown performances, music and interactive activities, the group of doctors visit different hospitals throughout the border city, using laughter to help aid the recovery of young and elderly patients suffering from serious illness or injury, as well as provide hope for the hospitalized patients and their families, local media reported. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
19 / 29
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliamentmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliament is reflected on the building in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
20 / 29
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQuemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition at the V&A in London, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 29
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven bmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven by an Islamic State suicide bomber which exploded during an attack on the southern edge of Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 29
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern Stavropol region, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
23 / 29
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Smore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Slaviansk March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
24 / 29
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in nomore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in northern Tikrit, Iraq, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 29
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investigative journalists Daniel Lizarraga and Irving Huerta from a news programme on MVS Radio, outside the station in Mexico City March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
26 / 29
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Naturalmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 13日 星期五
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, release a leatherback turtle in Isle of Palms, South Carolina March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
27 / 29
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
28 / 29
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 12日 星期四
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
29 / 29
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 11日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2015年 3月 10日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐