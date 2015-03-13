Editor's Choice
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria'more
A man walks by the burned out remains of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, March 13, 2015. Bulldozers are begimore
A lighting technician puts the finishing touches to Temple, a cross-community arts project that aims to demonsmore
Maria, the mother of 18-year-old Ismael who was arrested in Piera on suspicion of having links to Islamic milimore
A paramilitary police officer stands guard in front of a giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong dumore
President Obama laughs with show host Jimmy Kimmel during a commercial break in a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live more
Jail cells are seen in the Enhanced Supervision Housing Unit at the Rikers Island Correctional facility in Newmore
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing sessmore
Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain drops a catch from New Zealand's Cory Anderson during their Cricket World Cup matchmore
The hands of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez (L) and his attorney are seen during his murder trial at the Brmore
A police officer walks under the tape marking the perimeter around the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson,more
Yair Lapid, head of Yesh Atid party, speaks to supporters during a conference in Holon near Tel Aviv March 12,more
Police officers respond to a fellow officer hit by gunfire outside the Ferguson Police Headquarters in Fergusomore
A shi'ite fighter known as Hashid Shaabi keeps watch on the frontline, on the southern edge of Tikrit March 12more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (R) is greeted by Rio de Janeiro's Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao during the imore
Joseph Vitale (back) and his husband Robert Talmas (L) play with their adopted son Cooper near their New York more
A construction worker looks out from 99th floor of Lotte World Tower, which is currently under construction, imore
Racegoers celebrate during day three of the Cheltenham Festival in western England, March 12, 2015. Reuters / more
A member of 'Laughter Doctors of Ciudad Juarez' performs at a children's hospital in Ciudad Juarez March 11, 2more
A man talks on the phone in his office (top L) at Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Greek parliamentmore
A dress from the Alexander McQueen Eshu, autumn/winter 2000-2001 collection is diplayed in the Alexander McQuemore
Shi'ite fighters known as Hashid Shaabi walk as smoke rises from an explosives-laden military vehicle driven bmore
Servicemen load air-to-ground missiles onto a Sukhoi Su-25 jet fighter during a drill at the Russian southern more
Refugees, who left their homes because of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, are seen in a volunteer centre in Smore
Shi'ite fighters, known as Hashid Shaabi, fire their weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants in nomore
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask (R) holds a sign during a protest against the dismissal of two investmore
Staff with the South Carolina Aquarium, the Sea Turtle Rescue Program and South Carolina Department of Naturalmore
Tourists ride on Segways in downtown Rome, Italy, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missmore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.