A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A soldier walks past graffiti depicting angel wings by artist Colette Miller in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear program in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales, Australia, March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910, with national maximum temperatures at 2.35 degrees above the average. REUTERS/David Gray
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Nigerien soldiers hold up a Boko Haram flag that they had seized in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 18, 2015. Chadian and Nigerien soldiers took the town from Boko Haram militants earlier this week. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Chen Zhentai kowtows to his grandmother during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He was taken into rehab for using drugs for seven years and granted to visit his grandmother, Tu Xiufeng, 90, during a break with the company of police, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong T

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Chen Zhentai kowtows to his grandmother during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He was taken into rehab for using drugs for seven years and granted to visit his grandmother, Tu Xiufeng, 90, during a break with the company of police, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong T
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the airport in the southern city of Aden, bringing air traffic to a halt, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Militia men secure a street leading to the airport during clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 19, 2015. Clashes broke out between militia loyal to Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and rival security forces on Thursday near the airport in the southern city of Aden, bringing air traffic to a halt, local officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA DAILY
A model presents a creation by Japanese kimono designer Jotaro Saito at his Fall/Winter 2015 collection fashion show during Japan Fashion Week in Tokyo March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Japanese kimono designer Jotaro Saito at his Fall/Winter 2015 collection fashion show during Japan Fashion Week in Tokyo March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Police officers are seen outside parliament in Tunis March 18, 2015. Gunmen attacked Tunisia's national museum near its parliament on Wednesday, killing at least seven tourists and taking others hostage inside the building, the government said. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Fadila Efendic touches the gravestones of her son and husband at the Potocari genocide memorial centre near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 18, 2015. Fadila lost her son and husband in the massacre. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the first such arrests in the ex-Yugoslav republic of accused gunmen in Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Fadila Efendic touches the gravestones of her son and husband at the Potocari genocide memorial centre near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, March 18, 2015. Fadila lost her son and husband in the massacre. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the first such arrests in the ex-Yugoslav republic of accused gunmen in Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Paul Alexander Hatyay (C), the headmaster, and teachers of Central School lay out books to dry in the sun after the roof of the school's library was blown away by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 18, 2015. The headmaster is appealing for a donation of books after the cyclone damaged their school. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Paul Alexander Hatyay (C), the headmaster, and teachers of Central School lay out books to dry in the sun after the roof of the school's library was blown away by Cyclone Pam in Port Vila, the capital city of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu March 18, 2015. The headmaster is appealing for a donation of books after the cyclone damaged their school. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Icelandic singer Bjork performs during a concert at the Kings Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Icelandic singer Bjork performs during a concert at the Kings Theater in the Brooklyn borough of New York City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands with his Treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, holds up his budget case for the cameras as he stands with his Treasury team outside number 11 Downing Street, before delivering his budget to the House of Commons, in central London March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand near a tank and an armoured carrier before heading towards the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain March, Syria, 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters stand near a tank and an armoured carrier before heading towards the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain March, Syria, 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man looks at catfish which have fallen from a truck on a street in Kaili, Guizhou province, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A man looks at catfish which have fallen from a truck on a street in Kaili, Guizhou province, China, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, who said that he lost his both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, who said that he lost his both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Bullet holes pepper a wall where Muslims were executed in 1995 at an agricultural cooperative in Kravice near Bratunac, March 18, 2015. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the first such arrests in the ex-Yugoslav republic of accused gunmen in Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Bullet holes pepper a wall where Muslims were executed in 1995 at an agricultural cooperative in Kravice near Bratunac, March 18, 2015. Serbia arrested eight men on Wednesday suspected of taking part in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia, the first such arrests in the ex-Yugoslav republic of accused gunmen in Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Alonova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
A model presents a creation by Ukrainian designer Alonova during Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy, whose parents collect garbage for a living, plays on a makeshift swing at his dwelling, in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
A boy, whose parents collect garbage for a living, plays on a makeshift swing at his dwelling, in Yuncheng, Shanxi province, China, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People look at a large cave-in on a provincial highway in Kaili, Guizhou province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
People look at a large cave-in on a provincial highway in Kaili, Guizhou province March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, Syria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush

Reuters / 2015年 3月 19日 星期四
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside, Syria, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 3月 18日 星期三
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
