Chen Zhentai kowtows to his grandmother during a home visit from a drug rehabilitation centre, Hengmu village, Zhejiang province, China, March 18, 2015. Chen became an orphan after he lost his parents as a child and was raised by his grandmother. He was taken into rehab for using drugs for seven years and granted to visit his grandmother, Tu Xiufeng, 90, during a break with the company of police, according to local media. REUTERS/William Hong T

