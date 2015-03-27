Editor's Choice
Vehicles covered in mud are pictured on a street at Copiapo city, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chimore
People uncover the body of a man from under the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airpormore
A young giraffe stands amongst adults at the Paris Zoological Park in the Bois de Vincennes in the east of Parmore
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapsmore
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, March 26, 2015. Warplmore
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, Chile, March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose tmore
A tree branch that has broke through a vehicle windshield is shown after tornadoes touched down in Sand Springmore
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwimore
Peruvian military soldiers remove a rock from a house at Miguel Grau street after a massive landslide in Chosimore
An armed man walks on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, Yemen March 26, 2015more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Marianomore
A reporter looks in a mirror as she prepares for a news report before a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire militmore
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contestmore
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement help an injured fellow fighter during what they said wamore
President Obama smiles after joking about a lack of a predicted Republican alternative to Obamacare, as he delmore
Illegal migrants sit in a coastal police base in Tripoli, Libya March 13, 2015. Police captured 96 illegal migmore
Syrian refugee girls undergo training in the Korean Taekwondo Academy For Syrian Children at the Al Zaatari remore
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 are seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, France, March 24,more
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armoured vehicle during what they saidmore
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson leaves his home in west London March 25, 2015. The BBC on Wednesdmore
People walk by the High Altitude Cherenkov Experiment (HAWC) observatory during its inauguration on the slopesmore
An Afghan girl looks out of a damaged window of a shrine after a suicide attack in Kabul March 25, 2015. Six pmore
Members of the public queue to view the coffin of King Richard III at Leicester Cathedral, central England, Mamore
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Yemen's southern port city of Aden March 25, 2015. Soumore
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement fires a weapon during what the rebel fighters said wasmore
A woman carries her baby at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang March 24, 2015. REUmore
Students stand in front of the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See, Germany March, 25, 2015.more
Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take parmore
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power more
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft set on the launch pad at Baikomore
Elena Radionova of Russia competes in the ladies short program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championshimore
A Tornado is seen in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, March 25, 2015. A storm system produced at least three tornadoes more
A dog jumps into the swimming pool at the Dog Resort in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 25, 2015. City dwellers in themore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
