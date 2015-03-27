Editor's Choice

版本:
French gendarmes and investigators work among the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
French gendarmes and investigators work among the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said on Thursday. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Gerhard Lueck, CEO of ViennaFlight, shows the door locking system of an Airbus A320 inside a flight simulator in Vienna, Austria on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Gerhard Lueck, CEO of ViennaFlight, shows the door locking system of an Airbus A320 inside a flight simulator in Vienna, Austria on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Elena Radionova of Russia competes in the ladies short program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championship in Shanghai, China March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Elena Radionova of Russia competes in the ladies short program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championship in Shanghai, China March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring at least one person, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. The residential apartment building collapsed and was engulfed in flames on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, critically injuring at least one person, authorities said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 26, 2015. The festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour their ancestors. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 26, 2015. The festival, which falls on April 5 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honour their ancestors. REUTERS/Stringer
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Shi'ite Muslim rebels hold up their weapons during a rally against air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Chairman of the Palestinian National Council (PNA) Salim Zanoun (C) pays a visit to Bardo Museum during a visit to express solidarity with Tunisians in Tunis March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Chairman of the Palestinian National Council (PNA) Salim Zanoun (C) pays a visit to Bardo Museum during a visit to express solidarity with Tunisians in Tunis March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950's. Flight recorders or 'black boxes', used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the mid-20th century, have developed considerably over the years. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
A combination picture showing the development of flight recorders or 'black boxes' since the 1950's. Flight recorders or 'black boxes', used in investigations of aviation catastrophes since the mid-20th century, have developed considerably over the years. REUTERS/Staff
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, Chile March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the military rescued stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
The main street is covered with debris at Chanaral town, Chile March 26, 2015. The death toll in Chile rose to four after rains battered the north and caused flooding, the government said on Thursday, while 22 others were unaccounted for as the military rescued stranded villagers. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Greek flags are seen decorating the facade of a central Athens hotel the day after celebrations marking Greece's Independence Day March 26, 2015. Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with its euro zone peers on planned reforms next week, unblocking the necessary funding for the cash-strapped country. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Greek flags are seen decorating the facade of a central Athens hotel the day after celebrations marking Greece's Independence Day March 26, 2015. Greece's economy minister said on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with its euro zone peers on planned reforms next week, unblocking the necessary funding for the cash-strapped country. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Kurdish youths pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. The portrait that the boy is holding is of the late Kurdish activist Sakine Cansiz, who was shot dead in Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Kurdish youths pose for a picture as they arrive for a gathering celebrating Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2015. Kurds applauded last weekend's call from their jailed rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan to end a 30-year armed struggle against Turkey but deep suspicions on both sides could shatter dreams of peace. The portrait that the boy is holding is of the late Kurdish activist Sakine Cansiz, who was shot dead in Paris in 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a defendants' cage as she attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow March 26, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to Russia, where she was imprisoned on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine. At home, she has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Ukrainian military pilot Nadezhda Savchenko looks out from a defendants' cage as she attends a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow March 26, 2015. Savchenko, 33, was captured by pro-Russian forces and handed over eight months ago to Russia, where she was imprisoned on charges of aiding the killing of two Russian journalists in east Ukraine. At home, she has become a symbol of resistance to Russian aggression. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Australian batsman James Faulkner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, Australia March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
Australian batsman James Faulkner is bowled by India's Umesh Yadav during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, Australia March 26, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
President Obama gets ready to hit the stage to deliver remarks on the economy at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama March 26, 2015. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week while activity in the services sector hit a six-month high in March, underscoring the economy's solid fundamentals despite a recent softening in growth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
President Obama gets ready to hit the stage to deliver remarks on the economy at Lawson State Community College in Birmingham, Alabama March 26, 2015. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week while activity in the services sector hit a six-month high in March, underscoring the economy's solid fundamentals despite a recent softening in growth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A model Germanwings airplane stands amongst candles outside the company's headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 27, 2015. Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot who appears to have deliberately crashed Germanwings flight 4U9525 carrying 149 passengers into the French Alps received psychiatric treatment for a "serious depressive episode" six years ago, German tabloid Bild reported on Friday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A model Germanwings airplane stands amongst candles outside the company's headquarters in Cologne Bonn airport March 27, 2015. Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot who appears to have deliberately crashed Germanwings flight 4U9525 carrying 149 passengers into the French Alps received psychiatric treatment for a "serious depressive episode" six years ago, German tabloid Bild reported on Friday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Students play with their soccer balls as they walk among crop fields to the Sunji Township Centre Primary School during sunrise in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province, China March 25, 2015. The rural primary school founded its male and female soccer teams in 2012 by selecting 30 players out of about 300 students. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
Students play with their soccer balls as they walk among crop fields to the Sunji Township Centre Primary School during sunrise in Sunji township of Shanghe county, Shandong province, China March 25, 2015. The rural primary school founded its male and female soccer teams in 2012 by selecting 30 players out of about 300 students. REUTERS/Stringer
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. An apparent gas explosion caused two apartment buildings to collapse and burst into flames, and two others to catch fire, injuring at least 12 people on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, authorities said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. An apparent gas explosion caused two apartment buildings to collapse and burst into flames, and two others to catch fire, injuring at least 12 people on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood, authorities said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A tree branch that has broke through a vehicle windshield is shown after tornadoes touched down in Sand Springs, Oklahoma March 26, 2015. About 15,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas were without power on Thursday after tornadoes touched down in the states a day earlier, leaving at least one person dead and scores of structures damaged. REUTERS/Kathryn Piotrowski

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A tree branch that has broke through a vehicle windshield is shown after tornadoes touched down in Sand Springs, Oklahoma March 26, 2015. About 15,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma and Arkansas were without power on Thursday after tornadoes touched down in the states a day earlier, leaving at least one person dead and scores of structures damaged. REUTERS/Kathryn Piotrowski
A leaflet created by the United States Department of Defense to be dropped over Syria is shown after being released to Reuters by the Pentagon in Washington March 26, 2015. The U.S. has dropped tens of thousands of the graphic leaflets southwest of the Syrian city of Raqqa aimed at discouraging Islamic State recruitment, officials said on Thursday. The Pentagon said a U.S. Air Force F-15 warplane dropped about 60,000 of the leaflets on March 16. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A leaflet created by the United States Department of Defense to be dropped over Syria is shown after being released to Reuters by the Pentagon in Washington March 26, 2015. The U.S. has dropped tens of thousands of the graphic leaflets southwest of the Syrian city of Raqqa aimed at discouraging Islamic State recruitment, officials said on Thursday. The Pentagon said a U.S. Air Force F-15 warplane dropped about 60,000 of the leaflets on March 16. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense
People watch a vehicle which belonged to Shi'ite Muslim rebels burn during clashes in Aden, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
People watch a vehicle which belonged to Shi'ite Muslim rebels burn during clashes in Aden, Yemen March 26, 2015. Warplanes from Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian influence in its backyard without direct military backing from Washington. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, Germany March 26, 2015. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. Prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf said police were searching his home for evidence. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
German police officers shield a person leaving the house believed to belong to the parents of crashed Germanwings flight 4U 9524 co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in Montabaur, Germany March 26, 2015. After listening to "black box" voice recordings, French prosecutors left no doubt that they believe 27-year-old Andreas Lubitz was in control of the Airbus A320 and set it on its fatal descent. They offered no explanation for his motive. Prosecutors in the German city of Duesseldorf said police were searching his home for evidence. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A keeper holds a 12 week old Sumatran tiger cub during a routine health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 27 , 2015. The cub, one of 3 born at the zoo, was sexed, vaccinated and micro-chipped. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / 2015年 3月 27日 星期五
A keeper holds a 12 week old Sumatran tiger cub during a routine health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 27 , 2015. The cub, one of 3 born at the zoo, was sexed, vaccinated and micro-chipped. REUTERS/Phil Noble
