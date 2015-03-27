Editor's Choice

A leaflet created by the United States Department of Defense to be dropped over Syria is shown after being released to Reuters by the Pentagon in Washington March 26, 2015. The U.S. has dropped tens of thousands of the graphic leaflets southwest of the Syrian city of Raqqa aimed at discouraging Islamic State recruitment, officials said on Thursday. The Pentagon said a U.S. Air Force F-15 warplane dropped about 60,000 of the leaflets on March 16. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Defense

