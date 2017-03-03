Editor's Choice Pictures

版本:
中国
2017年 3月 3日 星期五

A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec. REUTERS/Dario Ayala
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding facilities in Newport News, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A welder works inside a turbine during planned maintenance and repair operations at the 7th hydro unit of the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station, located on the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 3日 星期五
A welder works inside a turbine during planned maintenance and repair operations at the 7th hydro unit of the Krasnoyarsk hydroelectric power station, located on the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A resident pours water from his house as he tries to extinguish a fire at Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A resident pours water from his house as he tries to extinguish a fire at Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen after she came under investigation for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence, in Brussels, Belgium, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An armed man stands guard during the visit of head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko (not pictured) to the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
An armed man stands guard during the visit of head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko (not pictured) to the Yuzovsky metallurgical plant in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A man sleeps on the subway as commuters stand during the morning rush in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A man sleeps on the subway as commuters stand during the morning rush in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers run across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers run across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)." REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017. "In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)." REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A new American citizen poses for a photograph during a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A new American citizen poses for a photograph during a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protesters are seen through the eyeholes of a mask of slain environmental rights activist Berta Caceres during a march to mark the first anniversary of her murder, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Protesters are seen through the eyeholes of a mask of slain environmental rights activist Berta Caceres during a march to mark the first anniversary of her murder, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon which fell before a news conference in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French center-right, made a declaration to the media at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon which fell before a news conference in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. Fillon, former French prime minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French center-right, made a declaration to the media at his campaign headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul, Iraq, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul, Iraq, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / 2017年 3月 2日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designer Manish Arora during Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot and killed by unidentified men, along a street in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot and killed by unidentified men, along a street in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
