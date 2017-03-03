Editor's Choice Pictures
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group thatmore
Khatla Ali Abdullah, 90, is embraced as she flees her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militantsmore
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. REUTEmore
Rescue workers are seen at a site of a roof collapse at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke state hospital in Johamore
President Donald Trump tours the pre-commissioned U.S. Navy aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford at Huntington Ingamore
A welder works inside a turbine during planned maintenance and repair operations at the 7th hydro unit of the more
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 more
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island omore
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as more
Nurses care for abandoned infants at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughtmore
A resident pours water from his house as he tries to extinguish a fire at Paraisopolis slum in Sao Paulo, Brazmore
Members of European Parliament vote to decide whether to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French far-righmore
A displaced Iraqi girl reacts as she flees her home in Mamoun district as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic Stamore
An armed man stands guard during the visit of head of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republicmore
A man sleeps on the subway as commuters stand during the morning rush in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Lucamore
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Managemmore
A malnourished child sits on a bed at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires as other soldiers run across a street during a battle in Mosul, Iraq Marmore
Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, February 22, 2017.more
Traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A new American citizen poses for a photograph during a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, March 1,more
Protesters are seen through the eyeholes of a mask of slain environmental rights activist Berta Caceres duringmore
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairmore
Journalists try to hang a picture of Francois Fillon which fell before a news conference in Paris, France, Marmore
Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal of Chile performs a bicycle kick against Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Gmore
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoumore
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 women's ready-to-wear collection by Indian designermore
A policeman stands guard near the body of a suspected drug pusher, whom police investigators said was shot andmore
