Editor's Choice Pictures

Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korean Taekwondo-style
Members of North Korea-led International Taekwondo Federation demonstrate their skills at the World Taekwondo Headquarters 'Kukkiwon' in Seoul, South Korea.
Celebrating Eid
Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
Endgame in Mosul
Iraqi forces push towards the river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in the eight-month campaign to take the city from Islamic State.
Inside a Raqqa field hospital
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters suffer injuries from mortar rounds and sniper fire in the fight against Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria.
Philippine evacuees wait out fighting
Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.
Protests ahead of Hong Kong handover anniversary
Hong Kong police arrested pro-democracy protesters, some of whom scrambled up a monument symbolizing the city's handover from British to Chinese rule 20 years ago, a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to arrive for the celebrations.
Swarm of bees removed from Times Square
A beekeeper removes a large swarm of bees that had taken up residence on a building in Times Square, New York.
Wild horses return to Mongolia's steppes
Przewalski's horses, driven to extinction in their Mongolian homeland in the 1960s, are repopulated in their ancestral arid deserts and mountains.
Obama post-presidency
The life of former President Barack Obama since Trump's inauguration.