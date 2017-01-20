Editor's choice
A member of Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) walks inside a mosque in al-Zirai district in Mosul, Iraq. more
President-elect Donald Trump salutes the statue of Abraham Lincoln as he and his wife Melania take part in a Mmore
Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen (L in white) are greeted at Indiana Society Ball in Washingmore
Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport inmore
Cast member Vin Diesel (L) broadcasts live from his mobile device next to co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (C) and Imore
The wreckage of a car is seen as police cordoned off Bourke Street mall, after a car hit pedestrians in centramore
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged citymore
Inmates are seen on a roof during an uprising at the Alcacuz prison in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte state, Brazimore
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshmore
Traffic cones are seen on the bank of the River Thames during low tide in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermmore
Indian civil defence personnel march during a full-dress rehearsal for India's Republic Day parade in Kolkata,more
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Tmore
Dawn breaks over the Capitol, where President-elect Donald Trump will later be sworn in as the nation's 45th pmore
Relatives of inmates protest against the transfer of prisoners to another prison in front of Alcacuz prison inmore
Thick smoke rises from a fire which broke out at oil wells set ablaze by Islamic State militants before fleeinmore
Residents look at the body of a man, who according to police was killed in an encounter with policemen during more
Gambians take to the street in jubilations as Adama Barrow is sworn-in as President of Gambia in Banjul. REUTEmore
A baby is baptized during a mass baptism ceremony on Orthodox Epiphany Day at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbmore
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, more
A collapsed building is seen in Tehran, Iran. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his men's singles second round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin more
Newly recruited fighters ride on the back of a truck during a farewell ceremony as they head to the battlefronmore
A hiker using snow-shoes visits the building that imitates a greco-roman temple which was built in 1869 on themore
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.