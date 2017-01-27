Editor's Choice
Mata, 23, who's from Nigeria, tries to recover after fainting during a rescue operation of 104 sub-Saharan migmore
A member of the Iraqi army holds his weapon during an operation to search for weapons in the Arabi neighborhoomore
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was inaugurated at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her Women's singles semi-final match against Coco Vandeweghe of more
Actor Ryan Gosling (R) poses for his fans at a premiere event for "La La Land" in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kymore
Firefighters try to stop the fire as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths ofmore
Britain's Prime Minister Teresa May arrives to speak during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Imore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the construction site of Ryomyong Street, in this undated photo releamore
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucicmore
Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoynemore
A worker chats with residents at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Sunland Park, U.S. omore
Members of East Libyan forces slaughter camels as they celebrate after taking control of Ganfouda district in more
President Donald Trump is greeted by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) as he arrives tmore
Gambia's President Adama Barrow, who was sworn in at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal, greets his smore
Schoolgirls sit on steps of a stadium covered with snow as they watch India's Republic Day celebrations on a cmore
Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtomore
The reflection of devotees is seen in the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakathmore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks towards a man dressed in traditional costume as she arrives to view an exhibitmore
People hug while standing next to burnt houses as the worst wildfires in Chile's modern history ravage wide swmore
Sweat drips as Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve during his Men's singles semi-final match against Bulgarmore
A nurse takes care of newborn babies wearing Chinese traditional costumes to celebrate the Chinese New Year atmore
Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of himore
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.