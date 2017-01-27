Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of himore

Vladimir Korabelnikov, an enthusiast of winter swimming, warms up on the bank of the Yenisei River ahead of his weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 26 degrees Celsius (minus 14.8 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close