Editor's Choice Pictures

Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie (C), his wife Mary Pat Christie and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stand as U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) signs H.J.Res. 41, providing for congressional disapproval of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to "Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers." at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

