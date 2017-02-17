Editor's Choice Pictures
Iraqi newlyweds, who fled Mosul, Hussain Zeeno Zannun (R) 26, and Chahad, 16, are showered in foam during theimore
Nyagonga Machul, 38, embraces her children (L-R) Nyameer Mario, 6, Nyawan Mario, 4, Ruai Mario, 10, and Machiemore
A seal performs during the presentation of the new show "Water and Fire" at the National Circus in Kiev, Ukraimore
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assismore
Demonstrators march during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Wildfires threaten a suburb of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island taken after sunset. REUTERS/Mark Hanmore
President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevimore
Retired members of the 18th Street Gang participate in a class during the opening of the "Yo Cambio" (I Changemore
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in the more
People and rescue team members gather by buildings which collapsed following a landslide in Auquisamana distrimore
A helicopter flies rocks to the Lake Oroville Dam after an evacuation order was lifted for communities downstrmore
A child sit on a chair as flood hit his house at Sidakaton district in Tegal, Indonesia, Central Java provincemore
A man in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico looks through the U.S. border fence into Nogales, Arizona. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
The Yakovlevs team performs during the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, India.more
Workers work to demolish a cement factory in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump (L) greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu anmore
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steamore
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bankmore
New U.S. citizens pose with a cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump after a naturalization ceremony for nmore
Models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wait backstage in shoe covers before the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2017more
A girl feeds gulls on the shores of Ohrid lake in Ohrid, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Palestinian boy removes rainwater from his flooded house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibrahemore
First lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu look at the Contemplative Court fountain during a visit to the Afrmore
A Rohingya refugee girl wipes her eyes as she cries at Leda Unregistered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Rmore
An employee of global professional services company Accenture works next to his dog, during a day the company more
Workers' cards are seen at the closed-down Unitex textile factory in Kaduna, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The shadow of Grace, the wife of President Robert Mugabe, is seen behind President Mugabe as they arrive to thmore
A policeman uses a baton to disperse the crowd as V. K. Sasikala (not pictured), general secretary of All Indimore
A woman wearing a burka leaves a polling booth after voting during the state assembly election, in the town ofmore
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north omore
A boy transports water on a bicycle in the rebel-held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERSmore
School children light fireworks as they celebrate India�s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle's (PSLV-C37) take offmore
A Rohingya child bride who ran away from her husband carries her sister outside a shack she shares with her momore
A model presents a creation during The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week in Mamore
A woman stops to check her phone as the sun strikes a wall behind her in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.