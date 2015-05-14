版本:
2015年 5月 14日

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. A Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office, and was working with civil society groups to form a transitional government. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Policemen clash with protesters near a parliament building during a protest against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in Bujumbura, Burundi May 13, 2015. A Burundian general said on Wednesday he had deposed Nkurunziza for seeking an unconstitutional third term in office, and was working with civil society groups to form a transitional government. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Palestinians place a red carpet between the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, before they display a film on the war in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. The 68th edition of the film festival will run from May 13 to May 24. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauTPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
(L-R) Actress Catherine Deneuve, director Emmanuelle Bercot, actor Rod Paradot, cast members of the film "La tete haute" out of competition, attend the opening ceremony of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 13, 2015. The 68th edition of the film festival will run from May 13 to May 24. REUTERS/Regis DuvignauTPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Framed pictures are seen hanging from the wall of a house damaged by earthquakes in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday taking in 20,000 migrants over two years and distributing them across Europe, a plan Britain, one of its largest members, has already opted out of. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
Migrants (top) walk as tourists (bottom) walk on the sea at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday taking in 20,000 migrants over two years and distributing them across Europe, a plan Britain, one of its largest members, has already opted out of. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Lava flows from Karangetang volcano, which starting erupting again last week, on Sitaro island, North Sulawesi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Lava flows from Karangetang volcano, which starting erupting again last week, on Sitaro island, North Sulawesi, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fiqman Sunandar/Antara Foto
President Obama meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. At left is Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
President Obama meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef (C) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 13, 2015. At left is Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Women walk past a building damaged by earthquakes, causing it to lean to a side, in Sindhupalchowk district, Nepal, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
The wreckage of fishing boats that were used by immigrants to reach Europe is pictured at the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An Afghan immigrant carries his son, followed by his wife, as they walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
An Afghan immigrant carries his son, followed by his wife, as they walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
An arson investigator talks on a two-way radio inside a gutted slipper factory in Valenzuela, Metro Manila in the Philippines, May 14, 2015. A fire at a factory making rubber slippers killed 31 workers in the Philippine capital on Wednesday, and dozens were missing and feared dead, officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2015年 5月 14日
An arson investigator talks on a two-way radio inside a gutted slipper factory in Valenzuela, Metro Manila in the Philippines, May 14, 2015. A fire at a factory making rubber slippers killed 31 workers in the Philippine capital on Wednesday, and dozens were missing and feared dead, officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. The annual performance showcases the work of students from across Russia who study or have studied at the well-known school. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
A student of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college prepares backstage before a dress rehearsal of a performance by graduates of the college at the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, May 12, 2015. The annual performance showcases the work of students from across Russia who study or have studied at the well-known school. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance of the town of Jisr al-Shughour, in the province of Idlib in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
A rebel fighter from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carries his weapon as he moves past an injured fellow fighter during what they said were clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in al-Kafir area at the southern entrance of the town of Jisr al-Shughour, in the province of Idlib in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Guests attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Guests attend the Queen's garden party at Buckingham Palace in central London, Britain May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An oxen ploughs the land during an annual ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2015. The ancient ploughing ceremony in Buddhist Thailand, overseen by Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, marks the end of the dry season and is meant to herald an auspicious start for the rice-planting season. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
An oxen ploughs the land during an annual ploughing ceremony in central Bangkok, Thailand, May 13, 2015. The ancient ploughing ceremony in Buddhist Thailand, overseen by Thailand's Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, marks the end of the dry season and is meant to herald an auspicious start for the rice-planting season. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffett flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
An aerial view taken from a sea plane shows Swiss pilot and original Jetman Yves Rossy (front) and Vince Reffett flying over Dubai's Palm Island, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lara Sukhtian
Soldiers carry an earthquake victim towards the ambulance after being airlifted from Sindhupalchok District at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Soldiers carry an earthquake victim towards the ambulance after being airlifted from Sindhupalchok District at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
Free Syrian Army fighters cover their ears as they fire a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Deraa countryside May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
Protesters attack a female police officer accused of shooting a protestor in the Buterere neighbourhood of Bujumbura, Burundi, May 12, 2015. Protestors opposed to the president's decision to run for a third term chased, beat and stoned the woman, who was later handed back to police. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Palestinian boys sit atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Palestinian boys sit atop the ruins of a house that witnesses said was destroyed by Israeli shelling during a 50-day war last summer, in the east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony Robinson Jr. was shot in the head, torso and right arm by Officer Matt Kenny, who police have said was responding to a report that a man who had battered someone was dodging traffic in the street when he encountered Robinson. REUTERS/Ben Brewer

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Jordan King, right, chants while blocking traffic along Williamson Street after a prosecutor said that a police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man, in Madison, Wisconsin May 12, 2015. Tony Robinson Jr. was shot in the head, torso and right arm by Officer Matt Kenny, who police have said was responding to a report that a man who had battered someone was dodging traffic in the street when he encountered Robinson. REUTERS/Ben Brewer
Britain's Prince Harry performs the haka with soldiers from the 1st New Zealand Brigade during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. Prince Harry is on a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Britain's Prince Harry performs the haka with soldiers from the 1st New Zealand Brigade during his visit to Linton Military Camp near Palmerston North, May 13, 2015. Prince Harry is on a week-long tour of New Zealand. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives for a news conference with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov at the presidential residence of Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi, Russia May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
Secretary of State John Kerry arrives for a news conference with Russian Foreign Secretary Sergey Lavrov at the presidential residence of Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi, Russia May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
A woman injured in an earthquake walks toward a hospital soon after the earthquake in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The alleged on-going land reclamation of China at Subi reef is seen from Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日
The alleged on-going land reclamation of China at Subi reef is seen from Pagasa island (Thitu Island) in the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, Philippines, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ritchie B. Tongo/Pool
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, that witnesses said were destroyed during a 50-day war last summer in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日
A rebel fighter rests along a trench at the frontline where the rebel fighters announced the start of an offensive to take control of Ariha town from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Idlib province May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
A man stands on the debris of collapsed houses after a fresh 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, in Sankhu May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Ambulances and people gather outside the hospital after an attack on a bus in Karachi, Pakistan, May 13, 2015. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a bus in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least 43 people, police said, in the latest attack directed against religious minorities this year. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
Ambulances and people gather outside the hospital after an attack on a bus in Karachi, Pakistan, May 13, 2015. Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on a bus in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least 43 people, police said, in the latest attack directed against religious minorities this year. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Nepalese woman stands on a landslide area after the April 25 earthquake at Jure village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2015年 5月 13日 星期三
A Nepalese woman stands on a landslide area after the April 25 earthquake at Jure village in Sindhupalchowk, Nepal, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / 2015年 5月 12日 星期二
Women cover themselves as they walk on the banks of the river Ganges during a dust storm in Allahabad, India, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
