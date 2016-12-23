版本:
中国
图片 | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 02:00 BJT

Editor's choice

A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troopmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
A man tends to a Palestinian protester, dressed as Santa Claus, after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
1 / 24
Penelope Ghartey, 9, who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Penelope Ghartey, 9, who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Penelope Ghartey, 9, who was assigned female at birth but now identifies as a boy, does a one-handed push up at his home in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 24
Journalists listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Journalists listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscowmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Journalists listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 24
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali, receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali, receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
A man wounded in a bomb attack in Kokjali, receives treatment at a hospital in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 24
A dancer performs on a tree in temperatures below minus 37 degrees Celsius (minus 34.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mohe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A dancer performs on a tree in temperatures below minus 37 degrees Celsius (minus 34.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
A dancer performs on a tree in temperatures below minus 37 degrees Celsius (minus 34.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Mohe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefecture, Japan REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefemore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Hunters Chiaki Kodama (R) and Aoi Fukuno drag a deer that Kodama shot through a forest outside Oi, Fukui Prefecture, Japan REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 24
A lioness opens up Christmas presents in her enclosure in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

A lioness opens up Christmas presents in her enclosure in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
A lioness opens up Christmas presents in her enclosure in Hagenbeck's zoo in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
7 / 24
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermalmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
The body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, is seen covered with a thermal blanket next to Italian officers in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Maltese troops survey a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 on the runway at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 24
A migrant stands outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant stands outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
A migrant stands outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 24
Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, reacts during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, reacts during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Bana Alabed, known as Aleppo's tweeting girl, reacts during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
11 / 24
Rescue workers try to put out a fire after a natural gas pipeline explosion in Beijing, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Rescue workers try to put out a fire after a natural gas pipeline explosion in Beijing, China. China Daily/viamore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Rescue workers try to put out a fire after a natural gas pipeline explosion in Beijing, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside thmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Sergia holds up a photocopy of the winning ticket number she bought as she joins others celebrating outside the kiosk where the winning number was sold in Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
13 / 24
Workers take photos through the turnstiles at the 96th Street Station during a preview event for the Second Avenue subway line in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Workers take photos through the turnstiles at the 96th Street Station during a preview event for the Second Avmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Workers take photos through the turnstiles at the 96th Street Station during a preview event for the Second Avenue subway line in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 24
Two airliners pass in the sky above Malta as the drama of a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 is played out on the runway beneath at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit-Lupi

Two airliners pass in the sky above Malta as the drama of a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 is pmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Two airliners pass in the sky above Malta as the drama of a hijacked Libyan Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 is played out on the runway beneath at Malta Airport. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit-Lupi
Close
15 / 24
Relatives and friends accompany the coffin of a victim of an explosion at a popular fireworks market on Mexico City's outskirts, in Tultepec. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Relatives and friends accompany the coffin of a victim of an explosion at a popular fireworks market on Mexicomore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Relatives and friends accompany the coffin of a victim of an explosion at a popular fireworks market on Mexico City's outskirts, in Tultepec. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 24
An Afghan man removes the burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man removes the burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked bymore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
An Afghan man removes the burning items from the house of an Afghan member of parliament which was attacked by Taliban last night in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
17 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a memorial ceremony held for Russia's ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, who was shot dead by an off-duty policeman while delivering a speech in an Ankara art gallery on December 19, in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolskyi via REUTERS
Close
18 / 24
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, followimore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Workers place concrete barriers outside the Christmas market at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, following an attack by a truck which ploughed through a crowd at the market on Monday night. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
19 / 24
Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Men attend Sunday service at a makeshift, tin-roofed church in Youtong village, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 24
Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
Czech Republic's tennis player Petra Kvitova reacts during a news conference after she was injured on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder in her home, damaging all the fingers on her playing hand, in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 24
A police officer holds shoes recovered from the wreckage of a bus that crashed into a semi-trailer, which resulted in multiple fatalities in Calajahuira on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A police officer holds shoes recovered from the wreckage of a bus that crashed into a semi-trailer, which resumore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
A police officer holds shoes recovered from the wreckage of a bus that crashed into a semi-trailer, which resulted in multiple fatalities in Calajahuira on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
22 / 24
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a perfmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 22日 星期四
Actor Roy Hudd, who plays the pantomime dame role of Mother Goose, prepares in his dressing room before a performance of "Mother Goose" at Wilton's Music Hall in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
23 / 24
A Ferris wheel stands in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A Ferris wheel stands in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 23日 星期五
A Ferris wheel stands in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos of the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 20日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2016年 12月 20日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐