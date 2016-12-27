Editor's choice
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the city of Beer Sheva, southern Israel Decemmore
Candlelit tributes are seen outside the house of singer George Michael, where he died on Christmas Day, in Gormore
Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning more
A man dressed in Santa Claus costumes drops presents ahead of Christmas to tourists in Changsha, Hunan provincmore
A dye factory worker suns fabric after washing them in Narayanganj near Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 25, 2016. more
A members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-coloured bodysuits takes part in a festival for the Jewishmore
Picador Rafael Torres reacts while being pinned under a horse as a bull charges at it during a bullfighting femore
Flowers in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154, which crashed into the Black Sea more
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remindmore
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Leicester City v Everton match December 2more
A Bangladeshi girl plays on a swing, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupomore
An employee controls the arms of a manned biped walking robot "METHOD-2" during a demonstration in Gunpo, Soutmore
A screen in Times Square features the image of late singer George Michael in Manhattan, New York City, Decembemore
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to make kites, alongside a road in Ahmedabad, India, Decmore
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batmore
A woman salutes as people gather to celebrate China's late chairman Mao Zedong's 123rd birth anniversary in Shmore
A worker lowers the Russian national flag to half-mast on a roof of the city administration building, as the cmore
U.S. soldiers enjoy a Christmas dinner at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul, December 25, 2016. REmore
Santi Diaz Mosquera, 41, a 'percebeiro' (barnacle fisherman), looks at cracks on rocks before collecting barnamore
