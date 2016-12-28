Editor's choice
A car drives through rime at a park in Changchun, Jilin province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Israelis are seen near a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Ramat Shlomo, in the occupied West Banmore
Residents sift through the ruins of their houses after a fire razed a squatter colony, in Quezon city, Metro Mmore
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Performers dressed as Ded Moroz, the equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maidenmore
A man cuts an iron frame in front of a damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed near Kanpur in themore
General view of a fan with Jamie Vardy masks on the seats before the Premier League match between Leicester Cimore
A swan takes off in Hyde Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man demonstrates a toilet roll for wiping smartphones, installed by Japanese mobile phone company NTT Docomomore
A boy stands at a partially damaged port, as strong waves hit the shore after Typhoon Nock-Ten hit Mabini, Batmore
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Tributes to singer George Michael are displayed outside of his home in north London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Halmore
Pope Francis receives a parrot from a performer of the Golden Circus during his Wednesday general audience in more
A winter swim lover throws hot water into cold air in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Yazuli Lloret, 15, poses for a photographer at the Cathedral Square in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghimore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hugs Pearl Harbor survivor Everett Hyland after giving remarks at Kilo Piermore
Winter swimmers enjoy a Christmas bath in Carantec, Western France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An internally displaced man has his beard trimmed as people flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bmore
A couple pose for a wedding photo at Erhai lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan province. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cristine Angelie Garcia (C), 24, rides a jeepney on her way to work at a call centre for the midnight shift inmore
Turkish military vehicles drive in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Sheep graze in a field on the Slea Head road in Ventry, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
